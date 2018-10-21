Two recognized by Carolina Farm Credit

STATESVILLE – Two Pilot Mountain-area residents were recently recognized by Carolina Farm Credit for reaching milestone years with the firm.

Pam McGee, a loan assistant with the company’s Pilot Mountain Branch, was honored for having served 15 years with Carolina Farm Credit. April Gravely, a loan assistant at the same branch, was recognized for having worked there five years.

They were among three dozen employees and directors honored for varying years of service, ranging from five years to four decades with the company.

Vance C. Dalton Jr., Carolina Farm Credit CEO, made the official reorganizations at a ceremony during the annual employee appreciation day held at The Farm at Brusharbor in Concord.

“Being a service organization our people are our greatest asset,” said Dalton. “We are thankful for all of our employees and are especially grateful for the dedicated years of service provided to agriculture and rural America, by those who have achieved these career milestones.”

Carolina Farm Credit has 236 employees throughout its 32 branch offices and administrative offices. The company is a stockholder-owned cooperative providing financing to full and part-time farmers and agricultural-related businesses and also provides financing for the construction and purchase of homes in 54 counties through 32 branch offices. Other financial services available are credit life insurance, appraisal services, leasing programs and financial planning.