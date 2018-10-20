City scares up final cruise-in

Gary and Elaine Gray of Cana, Virginia, portray an undertaker and wife while standing beside their black Dodge R/T doubling as a hearse during Saturday's cruise-in — including a coffin in back bearing the foreboding letters "RIP." - An eerie inflatable character looms over cruise-in participants. - Two skeletons and a skull take up shop in a Chevy Corvette. - No, that's not Sheriff Rosco P. Coltrane from "The Dukes of Hazzard" television series, but Justin Stirewalt, a detective with the Surry Sheriff's Office dressed as a 1970s county deputy. Stirewalt is standing beside a type of car driven by deputies back then, a 1977 Plymouth Gran Fury that he restored. - - A skeletal figure rests comfortably in the engine compartment of a Corvette. - -

Saturday afternoon’s Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In provided its usual array of Mustangs, Corvettes and Camaros, along with some attractions normally not witnessed at the monthly events in downtown Mount Airy.

A couple dressed as an undertaker and his wife; skeletons peering from trunk lids, passenger seats, engine compartments and behind the wheel; and spider webs draped across hoods were among the scary sights greeting passersby during this season’s last cruise-in.

With Halloween only 11 days away, Saturday’s well-attended gathering was dedicated to that observance, and many of those bringing their unique vehicles to the event also chose to dress appropriately for the occasion.

“Halloween is my favorite holiday,” Elaine Gray of Cana, Virginia, said while standing beside her husband Gary as they portrayed the undertaker and wife. Not only did they dress up as eerie characters, their Dodge R/T, suitably black, was decked out like a hearse, including a coffin in the rear of the vehicle bearing the letters “RIP.”

The Grays are frequent attendees of the Mount Airy cruise-ins held from June through October, which they enjoy on a normal basis. “All the excitement to go with cars and crowds — people,” Gary Gray said of their motivation.

But the Cana couple agreed that the automotive gatherings held at Halloween time allow an extra dimension to the festivities, a chance to “be somebody different,” Elaine Gray said.

Meanwhile, a man dressed as a law enforcement officer was spotted further down North Main Street, which was lined with unique cars and trucks of all descriptions bearing shiny paint jobs and chrome.

The man didn’t look like a contemporary officer, and as it turned out, was wearing the uniform of a 1970s Surry County deputy.

“This is my Halloween getup,” explained Justin Stirewalt, who is actually a modern-day detective with the Surry Sheriff’s Office. The reason for his uniform choice soon became clear as he stood beside a 1977 Plymouth Gran Fury that a local deputy might have driven back then.

“I worked on this as a restoration project,” said Stirewalt, who was attending the Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In for the first time ever with his vehicle. “I like it — it’s something to see all these cars — old and new.”

During the downtown cruise-ins, the vehicles typically are parked along both sides of North Main Street and side routes in a manner that allows one lane of travel for cruising. As some took advantage of that Saturday to rumble through the central business district in muscle cars, crowds meandered along the street and sidewalks to take in all the sights and sounds.

Along with the plaques normally awarded during each of the car shows for “Cool Ride of the Month” and “Ladies Choice,” best-decorated vehicle honors were to be bestowed Saturday among those highlighting the Halloween theme.

Meanwhile, music suited to the gathering emanated from speakers set up at a DJ station in the downtown gazebo at the corner of North Main and Oak streets, with such songs cranked out as “Ghostbusters” and “Monster Mash.”

Great Pumpkin “smiling on us”

Perhaps the scariest thing about Saturday’s cruise-in was an ominous weather forecast calling for rain and cloudy skies — which ultimately gave way to blue skies and bright sunlight.

“This morning I was really worried,” said President Phil Marsh of the Downtown Business Association, which spearheads the annual cruise-in series that will rev up again next June.

“But we’ve had a good turnout,” Marsh added.

“We’re short quite a few cars (compared to normal),” he said. “But we’ve still got a good turnout.”

“We’re pleased that the weather is cooperating,” said Brack Llewellyn, another cruise-in organizer who also is one of the DJs for the monthly events.

“I guess the Great Pumpkin is smiling on us today and is saving its mischief for Halloween Night.”

