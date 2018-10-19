‘Walkers’ to chase runners at zombie event

A group of “zombies” poses for a picture before positioning themselves along the course to harass competitors during last year’s 5K Zombie Run for Charity. They include, from left, Linda Mooney, Kassandra Dalton, Jennifer Douglas, Aliyah Moses and Donna Hill. -

Fortunately, the closest most people come to zombies, also known as walkers in popular culture, are a television or movie screen — but next weekend offers a chance to get up close and personal with the “undead.”

That will occur during the Third-Annual 5K Zombie Run for Charity, scheduled next Saturday at 6 p.m. at the corner of Willow and Oak streets in downtown Mount Airy. This year, the run also will be meshed with the “Zombie Apocalypse Halloween Boo Bash” outside on Market Street, to be held from 7 to 11 p.m.

The bash will be sponsored by Thirsty Souls Community Brewing and White Elephant Beer Co. on Market Street.

“We’re doing it as an old-fashioned Halloween block party,” explained Angela “Miss Angel” Shur.

She is sponsoring the zombie run for the third-straight year through her Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies Inc., Hillbilly Gluten Free Bake Shop and Creamery and Miss Angel’s Pick Your Own Country Farms.

“We’ll have the whole street blocked off,” Shur said.

Music by B-Dazzle, a DJ, and local bands will be played up and down Market Street, with a zombie costume contest also scheduled.

Growing event

First there will be the business of the 5K run to take care of, offering an extra dimension to the competition aspect of such events, which Shur launched in 2016 to capitalize on America’s zombie craze.

Runners will be trying to escape zombies suitably dressed for the occasion who are seeking to kill them as they negotiate the 3.1-mile route. Not really — those posing as the undead will only be trying to take flags, or “lives,” from the competitors. At the start of the race, all humans are to be given a race life belt with three Velcro flags attached.

“It will probably make them run faster,” Shur said.

“The zombies aren’t allowed to touch anybody — they will be going for their belts,” she said of their interaction with the runners.

“This year we’ve got a tremendous amount of zombies,” Shur continued. “We’ve got probably close to 40 to 50.”

Runners can qualify for a prize at the end of the race by finishing the course with all the flag “lives” still attached to their Velcro belts.

Awards also will be given for the top-three male and female finishers and top -three competitors among age groups after the chip-timed race.

Yet the real winners will be a local homeless shelter, the Shepherd’s House, and Mount Airy Museum of Regional History, which will share all proceeds from the event.

The 2017 run raised around $10,000 and featured about 150 runners. “We’re hoping that there will be more than 150 runners this year,” Shur said.

She mentioned that the zombie run’s popularity has extended beyond the local area and attracted regional interest, due to a lack of such events in other places. “It’s really started to grow, not only in our state but other states.”

Change of venue

The annual 5K Zombie Run for Charity previously originated from the former Creek Bottom Brewery location on Rockford Street.

Shur said it was moved to the central business district to be closer to the nerve center of the city and to coordinate with the Boo Bash held there in recent years during the Halloween season.

“We’re keeping it downtown from now on,” she said.

Consequently, the 5K course will follow a different route, with runners to start near the corner of Willow and Oak streets and take West Independence Boulevard to the Emily B. Taylor Greenway and then proceed to West Lebanon Street. They then will head back downtown via Willow Street.

The event will be staged in waves of four, including wheelchair/special-needs participants, individuals, groups/teams and a fun run/walk for families or others.

Run entry fees for race-day registration are $30 for adults 18 and older, $25 for teens age 13-17, $20 for youths 6-12 and free for kids 5 and younger. The cost for wheelchair/special needs individuals plus one guest is $10.

Race registration includes free admission to the Halloween Boo Bash after-party on Market Street. Standard admission to the party will cost $10.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

