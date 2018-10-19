Yadkin Valley Rotary holds opioid crisis forum

That opioid addiction has reached a crisis in Surry County was not surprising to those attending a recent forum hosted by the Yadkin Valley Rotary Club at the Elkin Center.

Four different speakers were featured, exhibiting a variety of perspectives on the growing drug crises.

John Shelton, executive director of Surry County Emergency Services, told just how widespread the issue has become.

“So far this year we have had 315 overdoses,” Shelton said. “That means that by the end of the year we’ll easily have one for each day. These are just the numbers of overdoses we deal with, that doesn’t come close to reflecting the number of people addicted.”

“I can look around this room and tell you there are people sitting here who are addicted to opioids,” said Dr. Steve Isaacs of High Chatham Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

Isaacs agreed with other speakers that the medical community has contributed to the problem.

“[Drug addicts] used to be people you didn’t know,” Isaacs said, describing indigent drifters and individuals who participated in risky behaviors such as prostitution. That’s changed in recent years, as drug use has become associated more with prescription drugs.

“About 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription medication,” said Surry County Opioid Response Director Mark Willis. “They were failed by their doctor, they were failed by the person they trusted most.”

Part of that failure lies with the individual’s behavior due to the addiction.

“I’m just trying to take care of [them] but they lie,” Isaacs said of addicts who not only go to several different doctors to ensure they have their fix, but also manipulate such things as patient satisfaction surveys. “Pain is now the new vital sign. Drugs are the symptom. I think this is a mental health issue.”

It is also an issue of facilities and follow-through.

“It takes an average of seven times [in rehab] for it to be successful,” said Teresa Hoosier, on hand to share her family’s brush with opioid addiction.

As a nurse, Hoosier was surprised to discover one of her sons had become addicted to heroin after an injury started him with a pain prescription.

“I never thought he’d get to this. He was the one that got sick at the smell of a Band-aid,” said Hoosier, who couldn’t imagine such a child growing up to use needles to inject illegal drugs.

Finding facilities to serve the family’s need was a challenge with Hoosier calling nearly two dozen locations to find a bed for her son’s latest rehabilitation effort.

“An addict looking for help can’t wait five or six days for a bed to become available,” Hoosier said, explaining that finances often keep addicts from getting the help they need when they are ready for it.

Hoosier explained that many facilities expect several thousand dollars up front before setting up a payment for those who are uninsured.

“Most addicts don’t have that,” she said. The nurse described how her son had not only spent his savings and sold all of his positions, but had started stealing to cover his habit.

“He said he dreaded the sick,” explained Hoosier of why it often took so long for addicts trying to recover to attempt again.

In spite of the alarming numbers shared during the forum, hope was also present.

“It takes a good strong community system to identify exactly what the problem is,” Shelton said, adding that speaking to a the full room shows there is willingness to help.

“This is a start,” stated Willis observing the crowd.

“Unconventional problems require unconventional solutions. We’ve got to stop talking about the numbers and start talking about the solutions,” he said.

According to Willis those solutions start with addressing the stigma which would not only allow addicts the safety to get help, but the security to continue recovery.

Finding business willing to hire those in programs as well as safe housing and transportation to and from treatment can help in the long recovery process.

“We have to give them hope that there is something out there after treatment,” Willis said.