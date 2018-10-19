Billboard rules may allow for ‘acts of God’

Sgt. Adam Pardue of the Mount Airy Police Department is shown during the city commissioners’ meeting Thursday night, when he was recognized for achieving the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification. -

The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners wants to provide relief to businesses in cases where large advertising signs in the city are destroyed by severe weather and are replaced.

However, the commissioners learned Thursday night that local zoning regulations must be changed in order to accomplish this, and only then after a public hearing is held.

The issue was raised during a council meeting by Commissioner Jon Cawley, in reference to the high winds and other severe conditions accompanying Hurricane/Tropical Storm Florence when it passed through the area last month.

Cawley mentioned one specific case brought to his attention, a large billboard owned by local businessman Gary York. Its longtime location is near the Big Lots shopping center in the south part of town and presently advertises the Mount Airy Toyota dealership, York said Friday.

After being toppled by winds during the storm and efforts were made to replace the billboard, York learned that it would have to meet new codes on signs which were adopted by city officials in 2016. These mandate smaller dimensions than the sign that was destroyed.

“And they basically lost about 38 percent of their space,” Cawley said. “And I think that’s bad policy.”

The sign in question was roughly 500 to 600 square feet in area, according to city Planning Director Andy Goodall, whose department administers zoning regulations.

But present rules limit billboards to 378 square feet. And since the cost of reconstructing the billboard exceeded 50 percent of its value, the owner was required by ordinance to reconstruct to the present standards, Goodall explained Friday.

Cawley said Thursday night that he can’t fault the city planning staff for enforcing the regulations. “I just think we’ve asked them to do the wrong thing.”

To address such situations now and in the future, Cawley asked that considerations be added to the ordinance to address weather-related sign damage. He described a grandfathering provision that would permit existing signs to conform to earlier guidelines allowing larger dimensions.

“If you’re grandfathered, you ought to be able to put it back as long as it falls under the category of act of God,” Cawley added Friday.

“Can we do that?” Commissioner Shirley Brinkley asked at the meeting.

Both the planning director and City Attorney Hugh Campbell responded that it would require the Mount Airy Zoning Ordinance to be altered. This can’t occur until after a public hearing is held to give citizens a chance to weigh in on the matter.

“Can we put this on a schedule to do that, because this is something I didn’t think about?” Brinkley said in relation to the more-stringent sign rules adopted in 2016.

“I don’t want to hurt anybody,” she said.

Goodall said such a change is reasonable, and he has noted similar language in other communities’ regulations. “I’d call it the act of God provision.”

Cawley subsequently made a motion to add verbage in the city ordinance to grandfather signage based on acts of God subject to the hearing, which the board approved 5-0. “It’s their livelihood,” he said of business owners who are affected by restrictive ordinances.

“Invariably, our decisions cost business owners money.”

Goodall said that due to timing requirements for advertising the public hearing, the earliest it can be scheduled is for the board’s second meeting next month, on Nov. 15.

City officer recognized

In another matter Thursday night, a member of the Mount Airy Police Department, Sgt. Adam Pardue, was recognized for achieving Advanced Law Enforcement Certification.

Police Chief Dale Watson said this is the highest level of certification offered by the state of North Carolina through its Criminal Justice Education and Training Standards Commission.

It is based on factors including training, education and experience, Watson said.

Pardue has distinguished himself in multiple areas since joining the city police force in 2007, the chief detailed.

He was promoted to senior patrol officer in 2010 and to patrol sergeant in 2012.

Pardue also has served on the department’s Crisis Management Team and as an instructor in specialized areas including firearms and rapid deployment.

Seventeen members of the Mount Airy Police Department now have the Advanced Law Enforcement Certification, out of a total sworn officer force of 41.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

