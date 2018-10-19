Police reports

• A man listed as homeless found himself lodged in the Surry County Jail under a $32,000 secured bond Tuesday after a suspicious-vehicle investigation led to the discovery that he was wanted, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Samuel Kevin Wall, 39, was encountered by officers at Starlite Motel, where he allegedly provided a false name. Police discovered outstanding warrants for Wall’s arrest on two felony charges, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering, which had been filed on Oct. 6 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. He also was the subject of an order for arrest for six counts of failing to appear in court in Forsyth County, issued on Sept. 18. Wall is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Nov. 20.

• Travis Shane Broughman, 37, of 177 Dasher Ave., Pilot Mountain, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property Tuesday after an incident at Belk in Mayberry Mall, where he allegedly took merchandise valued at $55 which was recovered. Broughman is slated for a Dec. 10 appearance in District Court.

• A UT 200 submersible well pump valued at $389 was stolen from the Lowe’s hardware store on Oct. 10 by an unknown party who removed it from a shelf and walked out of the business.

• Terry Chantler Mitchell, 35, of 292 W. Virginia St., was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge on Oct. 10, when he allegedly used “vulgar” language and attempted to start a fight with a resident of Johnson Street, police records state. Mitchell was jailed under a $500 secured bond and is to be in District Court on Nov. 1.

• Lisa Robertson Scales, 49, of 177 Carter Road, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen property at Walmart on Oct. 9. Scales is scheduled to appear in District Court on Nov. 7.

• A larceny was discovered at an apartment location on West Virginia Street on Oct. 8, which involved $3,000 worth of copper wires being taken after a cutting tool was used. The victim of the crime is Wynnfield Properties of Jamestown, which has spearheaded apartment projects in Mount Airy in recent years.

• Donald Lee Lovill Jr., 48, of 310 Hunter Drive, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, a felony, on Oct. 6 in connection with a civil disturbance on Paige Street. He also is accused of simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Lovill was released under a $5,000 unsecured bond, with Nov. 14 his court date.

• Kenneth Anthony Pack, 27, of 111 Badgett Ave., was charged with possession of cocaine, a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police investigated a civil disturbance in the area of Holly Springs Church Road and U.S. 52 on Oct. 4. Pack is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond to appear in court on Nov. 14.

• Damage occurred to a vehicle on Oct. 4 at Gordon’s Transport on Fancy Gap Road, where an attempt was made to enter a 1996 Chevrolet box truck owned by the business. The incident caused $100 in damage to the back door of the vehicle.