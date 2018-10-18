City suspends Barter talks

Bryan Grote, left, and Barry Schneider, members of a local Barter Theatre negotiating team, present information about the project during Thursday night’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. -

Mount Airy officials disclosed Thursday night that they have decided to suspend negotiations with Barter Theatre officials regarding a proposed expansion of the theater here.

“Basically, we have just reached an impasse, more or less,” Mayor David Rowe announced during a meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, referring to a situation involving ticket sales.

The city and the Abingdon, Virginia-based theater operation have not been able to reach mutually acceptable terms for the project in Mount Airy, the mayor added, so the city has ended further talks.

However, Rowe pointed out that this does not necessarily mean the end of what would be the Barter’s first expansion outside its home base. It has been explored as part of city government efforts to redevelop the former Spencer’s textile complex downtown which it acquired in 2014, a proposal which includes plans for a hotel and an apartment complex.

Since the proposal for the Barter expansion surfaced around the first of this year, it has included substantial financial input by the municipality, most recently plans for it to pay theater lease costs averaging $560,000 per year.

With city officials’ decision to withdraw from the Barter component, Rowe explained that this does not prevent private interests, namely the hotel developers, from pursuing the theater project without municipal input, including the lease agreement.

Discussion during Thursday night’s meeting indicated that the hotel developers are exploring all possible options to still make the theater a reality. One of those developers, Dana Bryson, continually has stressed the need for a “demand driver” for the hotel rooms, such as the theater.

City officials made it clear Thursday night that they would continue pursuing the Spencer’s redevelopment, which could mean exploring other entities in the absence of the Barter.

Closed-session decision

The municipal government’s pullout from the Barter negotiations had been signaled earlier this week when it was revealed that no solution had been reached to a problem involving ticket sales for theater productions.

Mount Airy was relying heavily on facility fees from those sales to help offset its lease obligations. According to City Attorney Hugh Campbell, local officials learned recently that the facility fee in Abingdon attaches to only 65 percent of ticket sales, excluding group and subscription sales, student and complimentary tickets.

Campbell wrote in an email to Barter Producing Artistic Director Richard Rose that this posed “an unsustainable funding deficit for Mount Airy.”

He proposed a surcharge arrangement aimed at helping the municipality derive more revenues, which was rejected by Rose.

The mayor shed light on that Thursday night by pointing out that the Barter did not want to create a conflict with its longstanding business model in Abingdon “with what they do down here.”

However, the decision to end the negotiations actually occurred during a closed meeting Monday afternoon by Mount Airy council members, which the commissioners OK’d in a 4-0 decision.

No action or announcement occurred openly at that time, based on Thursday night’s discussion.

“Our purpose for doing it tonight instead of Monday was so everyone would hear,” Commissioner Jon Cawley told the large audience attending Thursday’s meeting.

That news was greeted enthusiastically by citizens, who were allowed to freely offer comments during the discussion.

“I’m glad you are finally taking that approach — saying to Barter, ‘we’re done,’” said Paul Eich, one local resident who has criticized the Barter plans on occasion. “I’m glad it’s finally over and in open session because that’s where it should have been.”

Thursday’s meeting did ostensibly include an update on the Spencer’s redevelopment/Barter project by Bryan Grote and Barry Schneider, two local citizens and financial experts who have assisted the municipality with the process recently.

That included serving on a negotiating team that approached Barter officials, which also included Mayor Rowe, City Attorney Campbell and Commissioner Steve Yokeley.

As Grote and Schneider discussed various financial aspects, including recent pitfalls such as the ticket sale issue, and identified feasibility studies as a next step, the council’s move to suspend the talks emerged.

Cawley said having the two provide the update and giving a full accounting of the way things now stood was an attempt to provide “unity” over an issue that has divided the community. There have been many concerns that Mount Airy’s involvement in the Barter deal would prove detrimental to city taxpayers.

The idea of feasibility studies subsequently became moot.

“Do we need a feasibility study to reach an impasse to say this will not work for the city of Mount Airy?” Cawley said of the recent roadblock.

“I thought we had reached an impasse when we said (earlier this week) we could not work with the Barter because they will not bend.”

Bryan Grote, left, and Barry Schneider, members of a local Barter Theatre negotiating team, present information about the project during Thursday night’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Update-this.jpg Bryan Grote, left, and Barry Schneider, members of a local Barter Theatre negotiating team, present information about the project during Thursday night’s meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.