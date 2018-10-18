Rain dominating local scene

Local residents might have noticed that it’s been unusually rainy lately, reflecting hurricane and other activity, and the most-recent weather statistics provide solid — and liquid — proof of this.

For example, precipitation was recorded on nearly half of all the days in September and August, according to monthly reports compiled at F.G. Doggett Plant, Mount Airy’s official weather-observation station.

Measurable amounts occurred on 27 of the 61 days during the two months, with the output especially prolific in August when 7.56 inches fell, dwarfing the all-time average locally for August of 4.29 inches. Measurable amounts were noted on 16 days, with 1.17 inches on Aug. 19 the largest logged for a single day.

The trend continued in September, when 5.92 inches was noted, more than 2 inches over the September local average of 3.90.

September saw 11 total days of precipitation, including a whopping 2.63 inches recorded for Sept. 17 which took single-day honors for the month.

It should come as no surprise that Mount Airy’s total precipitation for the year as a whole, as of Sept. 30, is 35.1 percent above normal — 48.03 inches compared to 35.56.

Odd temperature patterns

Another weather condition of note — the temperature — also produced some oddities over the past two complete months, the water plant statistics show.

This included the same average temperature occurring during both months, 73.6 degrees, resulting from September being hotter than normal and August cooler.

August’s average was nearly 5 degrees lower than the all-time August figure locally of 78.3 degrees, which was bolstered by the low temperature for the month, 50 degrees on Aug. 25. On the other end of the scale, the month’s high of 91 degrees occurred on four different days: Aug. 6, 28, 29 and 31.

September brought a temperature turnaround, with the monthly average registering more than 5 degrees above the norm for the ninth month of the year locally, 68.1 degrees. It produced a monthly high of 91, noted on both Sept. 5 and 8.

Also strangely, the monthly low — 58 degrees on Sept. 20 — was 8 degrees warmer than the August one.

Fog was observed on four days during August and five in September.

Weather records have been kept in Mount Airy since 1924.