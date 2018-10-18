Local firm accredited for background screening

Background checks have become an important part of governmental, business and other operations — and a locally based firm has positioned itself on the cutting edge of that industry.

Unique Background Solutions recently was notified by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners that it had successfully demonstrated compliance with its Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program.

That means the local company is now formally recognized as BSCC-accredited.

“This has been a long and detail-oriented journey,” Unique Background Solutions President Michael Barnes said in a statement.

“Our entire team has worked hard for the past 18 months to make this happen.”

Unique Background Solutions, formerly known as Carolina Connections Inc., was launched in January 2006 and now has 10 employees in four locations.

It is headquartered at 958 N. Main St. in Mount Airy and also has centers in Dobson (the company’s newest location), Winston-Salem and Charlotte.

Unique Background Solutions was formed to promote and market pre-employment drug screening, and as the company grew, the services were expanded. It began specializing in background and criminal history in all 50 states and some foreign countries.

Each year, U.S. employers, organizations and governmental agencies request millions of consumer reports to assist with critical business decisions involving background screening. Background screening reports, which are categorized as consumer reports, presently are regulated at both the federal and state levels.

The National Association of Professional Background Screeners was founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association.

Since its inception, the association has maintained that there is a strong need for a singular, cohesive industry standard and therefore created the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program.

Governed by a strict professional framework of specified requirements and measurements, program compliance is becoming a widely recognized “seal” of achievement that brings national recognition to background screening organizations (also referred to as consumer reporting agencies), the association says.

This recognition represents a background screening organization’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards and continued institutional improvement, according to the association.

Its Background Screening Credentialing Council is the governing accreditation body that oversees the application process and certifies that background screening organizations seeking accreditation meet or exceed a measurable standard of competence.

To become accredited, consumer reporting agencies must pass an on-site audit, conducted by an independent auditing firm, of its policies and procedures as they relate to six critical areas: consumer protection, legal compliance, client education, product standards, service standards and general business practices.