Rotary grants, reads at Tharrington

Bill Colvard | The News Brenda Edwards, left, reads to Jennifer Lor, center, and Carson Vernon, right. - Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Rotary Club presented a check for $1,600 to Tharrington Primary School on Wednesday morning to purchase books for a reading program. Rotary volunteers then read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” to these second-grade students. - Bill Colvard | The News Rotary volunteers and second raders spread across the Tharrington library to read on Wednesday. - Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Rotary Club volunteers wait to read with their reading buddies. - - Bill Colvard | The News From left, Allie Moore, Randy Lynch and Bristol Angle read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.” Lynch and Bristol are beginning their second year of reading together. - -

Mount Airy Rotary Club members met with their reading buddies at Tharrington Primary School for the first of four reading sessions this school year on Wednesday and presented the school with a check to purchase books for the program.

The Rotary volunteers are paired with specially selected first and second graders and read to the kids a brand new book purchased for the occasion, which the children get to take home and keep.

“We keep them forever. Forever and ever,” said one particularly enraptured second grader when media specialist Eve Trotter asked the children what was to become of the books they had just been handed.

“Teachers choose students to give them some extra help, to foster a love of reading, and to build relationships,” said Tharrington principal Emily Niston. “The kids absolutely love that relationship with community members.”

Marion Goldwasser has been participating with the program for a while. “For me, it’s really fun,” she said. “It’s connecting with kindergarten and first and second graders who may not have someone to read to them, or may be part of a large family so they may not be read to often. I want to make reading fun for them.”

“It’s enjoyable, fun and rewarding,” said Jim Petelle. “I love the chance to help the kids who don’t have books at home.”

As noted by Petelle and the exuberant second-grader, a key component to the Rotary program is the participating kids get to keep the books.

According to Rotary president Ben Cooke, the club applied for a literacy grant after finding out the needs at Tharrington and Flat Rock Elementary, the two schools served by the program. The funds awarded by Rotary International were matched by the local club and Tharrington was awarded $1,600 as their part of the funds. Flat Rock also received $1,600.

“But it’s really more than that,” said Trotter, who said she purchases the books from Scholastic, and uses the points earned from the company’s points program by the purchase to buy even more books that the school needs.

“Each teacher chooses five students from their class who would most benefit,” said Trotter. “A child may need extra support with reading, or they may benefit from building a relationship. There are different reasons, but the teachers are in the best position to know who would benefit the most.”

Trotter said she makes every effort to pair the same students with the same volunteer each time. “It’s not always possible. A child may be out or a particular volunteer may not make it, but whenever possible, I keep them together.”

Wednesday began the second year of Randy Lynch reading to Bristol Angle. They worked together all last year when she was in the first grade.

“We’re reading buddies for two years,” said Lynch. “She’s already sick of me.”

Bristol smiled to show that wasn’t true.

On Wednesday morning, the second-graders were reading “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin,” with the promise of a pumpkin-related craft project afterward.

Later that day, another group of Rotarians from the club were scheduled to come in and read to first-graders.

Trotter said the next reading day is Dec. 6, and she will choose a book with a winter or holiday theme, and she’ll try to get two books, or maybe a hardcover one.

“Something to make it special,” she said.

In addition to the Rotarians coming in to read to the kids four times each school year, school-age members of an Interact Club sponsored by the Rotary Club come in three times a year to read to kindergarten students.

After Trotter introduced the day’s book to the kids, she gave them a few behavior tips before they went off to work with their mentors, advising them to be safe, respectful, responsible and kind, and then gave them advise on how to fulfill those directives. To be kind required the kids to say “thank you,” she told them.

And they needed to speak to their reading friends even if they were shy.

Brenda Edwards, left, reads to Jennifer Lor, center, and Carson Vernon, right. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2842.jpg Brenda Edwards, left, reads to Jennifer Lor, center, and Carson Vernon, right. Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Rotary Club presented a check for $1,600 to Tharrington Primary School on Wednesday morning to purchase books for a reading program. Rotary volunteers then read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” to these second-grade students. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2839.jpg Mount Airy Rotary Club presented a check for $1,600 to Tharrington Primary School on Wednesday morning to purchase books for a reading program. Rotary volunteers then read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin” to these second-grade students. Bill Colvard | The News Rotary volunteers and second raders spread across the Tharrington library to read on Wednesday. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2850.jpg Rotary volunteers and second raders spread across the Tharrington library to read on Wednesday. Bill Colvard | The News Mount Airy Rotary Club volunteers wait to read with their reading buddies. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2829.jpg Mount Airy Rotary Club volunteers wait to read with their reading buddies. Bill Colvard | The News From left, Allie Moore, Randy Lynch and Bristol Angle read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.” Lynch and Bristol are beginning their second year of reading together. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMG_2854.jpg From left, Allie Moore, Randy Lynch and Bristol Angle read “The Legend of Spookley the Square Pumpkin.” Lynch and Bristol are beginning their second year of reading together. Bill Colvard | The News

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.