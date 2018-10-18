Memorial 5K registration underway

Jacob Pettitt -

Registration is underway for the fifth annual Jacob Pettitt Memorial 5K, scheduled to take place Nov, 3 at Fairview United Methodist Church.

The annual event serves as the only fundraiser for the Jacob Daniel Pettitt Memorial Scholarship Fund, which each year provides a scholarship for a graduating East Surry High School student.

The event and the scholarship honor the memory of Jacob Pettitt, who died at the age of 15 after an automobile accident on Sept. 3, 2013. An East Surry sophomore, Pettitt had remained in a coma for 19 days as fellow students, friends and community residents prayed and reached out in support of the Pettitt family. He died on Sept. 22 of that year.

Additional event information and early registration instructions can be found by visiting www.itsyourrace.com and using the key word, Jacob. Early registration will end on Oct. 21. Cost of early registration is $25 while standard registration is $30. Cost for all youth younger than 18 is $20.