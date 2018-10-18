Cruise-in to have Halloween theme

Tom Joyce | The News An eerie figure sits behind the wheel of a Jeep during last year’s Halloween cruise-in on the streets of downtown Mount Airy, looking as if it could drive off at any minute. -

The final Mayberry Cool Cars and Rods Cruise-In of the year is scheduled Saturday, and organizers are looking to go out in style — including encouraging people to wear costumes and decorate their vehicles for the occasion.

“This will be our Halloween one,” Downtown Business Association President Phil Marsh said of the event to begin at 4 p.m., which is spearheaded by the DBA.

The cruise-in series is held every year in downtown Mount Airy from June through October, sometimes with special themes depending on the timing with holidays and other observances. So it’s natural for the one this month to be tied to Halloween.

“It’s that season and lots of people have it in the back of their mind already,” Brack Llewellyn, another organizer, said of the upcoming holiday and its proximity to Saturday’s cruise-in just 11 days before.

Those who drive muscle cars, vintage automobiles and other unique conveyances to the event, along with everyone else attending, are urged to dress in Halloween garb in addition to decorating their vehicles.

To enhance the mood, holiday-oriented music will emanate from the cruise-in command post where sound equipment is positioned, the gazebo at the corner of North Main and West Oak streets near the Whittling Wall.

Llewellyn, a local radio personality, mentioned that a fellow broadcaster, Todd Jessup — also known as TJ the DJ — has assembled a huge playlist of songs, ranging from “Monster Mash” to music from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” movie and much more.

“So we’ll be playing that all throughout the afternoon,” Llewellyn said.

“It’s going to be hopefully a fun thing,” he added of Saturday’s cruise-in overall.

A similar event last year was filled with sights of the season, including skeletal figures seated behind the wheels or in passenger seats of cars on display, some of which were adorned with spider webs, pumpkins, black cats and similar decorations.

In addition to the plaques normally awarded during each of the car shows for “Cool Ride of the Month” and “Ladies Choice,” best-decorated vehicle honors will be bestowed Saturday.

Although wet weather might occur, the event will be held rain or shine unless some extreme condition occurs, Marsh indicated.

“We’ll probably end around 7 on Saturday because it’s getting darker,” Llewellyn in reference to the usual cruise-in completion time of 8 p.m.

He agreed that overcast skies might add to the Halloween mood while also keeping the sun from beating down on everyone.

Food donations sought

Coupled with the Halloween festivities, Saturday’s cruise-in will include an effort to help local students in need.

Everyone attending is asked to bring along food to contribute to the backpack programs of schools. “Single-serve items that kids will enjoy,” Llewellyn explained.

“So we’re hoping to have a good turnout and kind of end the year with this Halloween event,” he said of wrapping up the cruise-in season on a high note while also aiding the backpack campaign.

Marsh, the DBA president, says the 2018 cruise-in slate has been successful.

“As far as cars, it’s been good,” he said of attendance for the series as a whole this year.

“It’s getting bigger all the time — it’s really turned out to be a great event.”

People have come from such states as Michigan and Ohio, along with many places throughout North and South Carolina and Virginia.

Under the series format, unique vehicles typically are parked along both sides of North Main Street and side routes in a manner that allows one lane of travel for cruising through the downtown area.

The result is a festive atmosphere where folks can browse the array and socialize.

“It’s a family event people can bring their kids to,” Marsh said.

He said thanks are due to local businesses that sponsor the cruise-ins, and all those participating, for the success of the series.

An eerie figure sits behind the wheel of a Jeep during last year’s Halloween cruise-in on the streets of downtown Mount Airy, looking as if it could drive off at any minute. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Spook-this.jpg An eerie figure sits behind the wheel of a Jeep during last year’s Halloween cruise-in on the streets of downtown Mount Airy, looking as if it could drive off at any minute. Tom Joyce | The News

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.