City off hook for $100,000 — for now

A Winston-Salem organization has withdrawn a bill recently sent to the city of Mount Airy seeking payment for its cut of a $1 million state allocation to the municipality.

The payment issue came to light last month in the wake of Mount Airy being awarded that sum in the latest budget approved by the N.C. General Assembly. This occurred through the efforts of Bryan Holloway, a lobbyist hired by city officials earlier this year to pursue funding for redevelopment of the former Spencer’s Inc. site which the local government bought in 2014.

Holloway, a former state legislator, was hired by Mount Airy for $1,000 per month, and council members were elated after he soon produced the million-dollar appropriation in Raleigh to fund city infrastructure needs.

That jubilation was dampened, however, with a disclosure during a meeting on Sept. 6 that there was another expense tied to the allocation in addition to the money being paid to Holloway.

Board members were told that due to a contract the city had forged with another entity in 2017 — Resource Institute Inc. in Winston-Salem — that organization was entitled to 10 percent of grants obtained for the redevelopment.

In the case of the recent funding from the state, this spelled a $100,000 obligation to Resource Institute, which has secured $18 million to $20 million in grant money for Mount Airy over the years for greenway and other projects.

The situation became further bothersome to members of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners when they learned that Holloway also is a lobbyist for Resource Institute — which Holloway has said was known beforehand by the city manager. The Winston-Salem organization is said to have also worked to obtain the $1 million and was poised to supply “administrative services” for its use.

That was its justification in seeking the $100,000 payment, which some in city government have questioned.

Another factor concerned a 3-2 vote in June by the commissioners to use the $1 million appropriation for general infrastructure needs in town, such as new water and sewer lines, rather than at the Spencer’s site.

The city government so far has not received the state money, nor identified exact uses for the funding.

Invoice rescinded

On the heels of concerns raised about the 10-percent payment, Resource Institute has backed off from the matter.

“Since the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners has not decided on how, when and where they plan on using the funds allocated by the General Assembly, Resource Institute may have been premature in sending you the invoice for our administrative services,” institute Chairman Michael “Squeak” Smith notified City Manager Barbara Jones in an email last week.

However, the wording of Smith’s notification seems to leave the door open in the future for the charge.

“Once Mount Airy has determined the exact project they wish to undertake, Resource Institute will assist you if needed, to start the administrative process to obtain, allocate and encumber funding for your project,” Smith added.

“Therefore, Resource Institute is rescinding our invoice until Mount Airy decides to move forward and designate the funding to a project,” the email further advised Jones. “As we have done over the years on numerous projects, Resource Institute looks forward to assisting you with the administrative processes necessary to meet grant requirements.”

Whether or not Mount Airy ever pays the $100,000 is a matter of debate, based on recent comments from the city council calling for Resource Institute to document its efforts to secure the state funding.

“I think it would depend on what new contract the city and Resource Institute may enter into,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell said Tuesday afternoon concerning future endeavors.

While the institute rescinded its invoice, “it was already the consensus of the board that the 10-percent (commission) hadn’t been earned,” Campbell commented, saying the invoice caught everyone off-guard.

“I would say it’s not been owned — it’s not come due,” the city attorney said of any payment to Resource Institute.

“And it’s something the city will look at if and when we have a contract for administrative services to pay something to them.”

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

