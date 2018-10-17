Schools approve bid for East Surry job

DOBSON — County schools approved a local company to reconstruct the failing bleachers at East Surry High School starting at the end of the year.

The Surry County Board of Education opened bids this week from three companies: Colt Simmons Construction, Mount Airy; Garanco Inc., Pilot Mountain; and Davie Construction Co., Advance.

Since the board didn’t have a meeting schedule for this week, the board members scheduled a quorum via conference call as the sealed bids were opened at the central office Monday.

Colt Simmons came in with the lowest bid at $582,154. Davie was second at $629,732, and Garanco was third at $639,900.

This is the next step in a process that began with a discussion two and a half years ago about how the concrete risers on the visitors’ side are more than five decades old and are crumbling.

Robert Draughn is the director of plant operations for Surry County Schools and supervises construction and renovation projects for the school district. He brought up the condition of the risers at a March 2016 meeting, then the issue was covered at length in an April 2017 work session when planning the annual budget.

The work

It had been suggested in 2016 that perhaps metal bleachers could be placed on top of the concrete to take on the weight of the fans walking and sitting on the bleachers.

The risers are not even structurally sound enough to support metal bleachers, Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, told the school board last month.

Reeves said the district’s plan is to pour new footings which will support these bleachers constructed with a steel frame and aluminum seats and walkways.

Though the new bleachers will be constructed over the concrete risers, the old bleachers will not support the weight of the new ones. The concrete will be left in place to prevent erosion on the steep bank.

“It’s the most cost-effective way,” said Draughn.

The project also would include adding some handicapped parking spaces close to the stadium, added Draughn.

Cost

The price tag given a year and a half ago was $562,375.

Last month, the board heard from Perry Peterson, president of Peterson/Gordon Architects of Winston-Salem. He said an estimate done this year pushed the price much higher to about $595,000 as construction work has picked up and costs have grown greatly over the past few years.

The low bid from Colt Simmons of $582,154 was approved by the school board. However, this figure doesn’t include the standard contingency fund for cost overruns. With contingencies, the final amount could exceed Peterson’s estimate.

For example, a 5-percent contingency would put the total allotment at $611,262; a 10-percent contingency would be $640,369.

Timeline

Peterson said last month the project would begin at the start of December, after any football playoffs have ended. Then the goal is to finish hopefully by mid-June and most certainly by July 1.

Reeves pointed out that East Surry likes to hold its graduation in the stadium, and the bleachers do get used by parents and relatives. He said he would love for the project to be completed by the end of May so that it wouldn’t interfere with graduation.

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.