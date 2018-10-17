Bazaar tradition continues Saturday

For more than 35 years, members of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church in Pinnacle have joined together to host the annual fall church bazaar. That tradition will continue on Saturday as church and community come together for a morning and early afternoon filled with food, fellowship and fundraising.

“This started as a project of our adult Sunday School class,” said event chair Dr. Annette Ayers. “Eventually, it spread to our entire church and became a day that everyone looked forward to being a part of.”

The bazaar will begin at 8 a.m. with a breakfast of ham, sausage and jelly biscuits being served in the church fellowship hall. As the day progresses, the menu will transition to lunch items featuring hamburgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs and french fries.

A “Country Store” will be set up, offering a variety of canned goods along with jellies, jams and home-baked goods such as breads, pies, cakes and cookies.

A crafts area will feature the handiwork of church members, with many providing their own specialty items. Regular offerings have included a wide variety of such items as pot holders, pottery, jewelry, knitted items, Christmas and Halloween decorations and woodworking of all types, with many having been painted by hand.

An abundance of preparation goes into a silent auction, with bids accepted throughout the morning on an assortment of mostly handmade items. Items are awarded near the 1 p.m. end of the event with winners not required to be present.

“We have a number of talented artisans in our congregation and we’ll be featuring their work,” Ayers said. ”That will include some original paintings.”

An outdoor yard sale will take place under the picnic shelter, featuring a wide assortment of donated items.

Highlights and new items will include the sale of note cards featuring copies of a sketch of the church and a limited number of homemade chicken pies. Also featured will be the annual drawing for a handmade quilt, with the winner to be announced just before the end of the event, scheduled for 1 p.m.

Over the years, the day has developed a loyal local following. Visitors from throughout northwestern North Carolina have become reliable patrons thanks to the simultaneous scheduling of Horne Creek Living Historical Farm’s popular corn shucking event. Visitors from Surry, Stokes, Forsyth, and Guilford counties and beyond stop by the church. It is located at 1989 Perch Road in Pinnacle, one mile from U.S. Highway 52.

“We have wonderful support from our community and surrounding churches,” Ayers said. “We always try to support what they’re doing. This is a close knit community and our church has been an active part of it for 151 years. Many of the United Methodist churches in this area have grown out of our church.”

According to Ayers, proceeds from the day will go into the ministry and missions of the church.

”This is an important day for us, but it’s also a fun day with a lot of laughs and good fellowship,” she said.