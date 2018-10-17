County honors EMS crews for life saves

Jeff Linville | The News EMS workers are honored for saving five lives in the field. Front row, from left, are John Shelton, Corey Carson, Steve Allen, Chastin Dickerson, Matthew Thomas and Aaron Stoltzfus; county commissioners on the back row are Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. - Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Van Tucker, left, reads a certificate of recognition for James Hutchins and Clint Harper for reaching 10 saved lives in their careers. - Jeff Linville | The News The county honored EMS workers for assisting another county during Hurricane Florence. Front row, from left, are Stephanie Conner, Robby Cook, Andrew Shores, Karen Ratcliff and Wesley Hargrave; back row, Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Glen Lamb, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. -

DOBSON — It might be “just part of the job,” but county officials dragged EMS workers before an audience to recognize the reluctant heroes for saving lives.

John Shelton, emergency services director, explained to the crowd that the men before the county Board of Commissioners had achieved milestones of either five lives saved in the line of duty or 10 lives saved.

Shelton presented plaques to Steve Allen, Corey Carson, Chastin Dickerson, Aaron Stoltzfus and Matthew Thomas for reaching fives saves, while noting that Josh Lacrome was unable to attend because of a previous commitment. The county board then presented the paramedics with certificates of recognition.

Then Shelton brought forward Clint Harper and James Hutchins, who have reached 10 career saves.

In order to qualify for a life save, the worker has to bring someone back from biological death, explained Shelton.

Some of these saves included resuscitating someone who had drowned, choking with an obstructed airway, drug overdose, and blood loss from an accident like a chainsaw or from an attack such as a shooting or stabbing.

Shelton brought up a meeting two weeks ago between a nurse and a citizen who wanted to say thank you for saving his life.

Jesse Jones suffered cardiac arrest in a restaurant on Rockford Street, then Julie Davis walked in to place a take-out order. She used CPR to resuscitate Jones, so she gets credit for saving his life.

However, Shelton said Jones’ heart stopped twice more after the paramedic crew arrived. The team had to bring him back twice before transporting him to Northern Hospital of Surry County. So that crew deserves recognition as well orDavis’ efforts would have been in vain.

The commissioners also recognized the 911 call center employees who took on extra work to assist Columbus County with emergency calls after flooding from Hurricane Florence.

Stephanie Conner, who supervises the call center, introduced Robby Cook, Glen Lamb, Karen Ratcliff, Andrew Shores and Wesley Hargrave.

The county board also had another stack of certificates to share with other emergency workers who helped down east, but that team couldn’t attend Monday and will be recognized later.

Altec growth

The commissioners praised a local business for exceeding growth benchmarks.

County attorney Ed Woltz said the board had received a request from Altec to release funds.

County Manager Chris Knopf reminded the board that a year ago the commissioners voted in favor of a building re-use grant.

Altec was converting an old Pike building and was approved for a half-million dollars, recalled Commissioner Larry Johnson.

In March 2016, Altec Inc. purchased Pike Electric’s fleet maintenance division. This included a 205,000-square-foot building on nearly 93 acres of land off Reeves Mill Road in Holly Springs.

Todd Tucker, president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership, said in August 2017 that Altec had grown its workforce from about 70 people to 120 and was pledging to add another 50.

Half a million was for the whole amount of funding, noted Knopf, which includes a 5-percent stake from the county, which comes to about $25,000.

In order to get those funds, Knopf said, the business had to promise to not just create 50 new jobs but keep those jobs going for at least six months. The county has received word that Altec has now passed that six-month threshold.

Altec had two years to create the new jobs, which is the point when the county would have to release the $25,000, explained the county manager. However, since Altec is ahead of the curve, the business is asking the county to pay up now rather than wait until next year.

Commissioner Van Tucker asked if the county was sure that Altec had met its obligations.

Woltz said the N.C. Department of Commerce verifies the job statistics and has already signed off.

“They are booming,” Commissioner Larry Johnson said of Altec. “They will be starting a third shift in the future.”

Tucker pointed out that the county has said before that economic development looks different to every municipality. In Pilot Mountain it is extending water service from Holly Springs. In this case, it is helping a business that is starting to thrive.

The commissioners voted unanimously to release the $25,000 now and to send a request to the state Department of Commerce for it to release its share as well.

“We have enjoyed a very warm welcome from the local community and our many customers over the last year and are excited to create jobs right here in Mount Airy that will add to our current outstanding associate team,” said Ben Griffin, Altec general manager, last year when the grant funding was approved.

EMS workers are honored for saving five lives in the field. Front row, from left, are John Shelton, Corey Carson, Steve Allen, Chastin Dickerson, Matthew Thomas and Aaron Stoltzfus; county commissioners on the back row are Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1508_filtered.jpg EMS workers are honored for saving five lives in the field. Front row, from left, are John Shelton, Corey Carson, Steve Allen, Chastin Dickerson, Matthew Thomas and Aaron Stoltzfus; county commissioners on the back row are Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Van Tucker, left, reads a certificate of recognition for James Hutchins and Clint Harper for reaching 10 saved lives in their careers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1512_filtered.jpg Commissioner Van Tucker, left, reads a certificate of recognition for James Hutchins and Clint Harper for reaching 10 saved lives in their careers. Jeff Linville | The News The county honored EMS workers for assisting another county during Hurricane Florence. Front row, from left, are Stephanie Conner, Robby Cook, Andrew Shores, Karen Ratcliff and Wesley Hargrave; back row, Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Glen Lamb, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_IMGP1519_filtered.jpg The county honored EMS workers for assisting another county during Hurricane Florence. Front row, from left, are Stephanie Conner, Robby Cook, Andrew Shores, Karen Ratcliff and Wesley Hargrave; back row, Dr. Gary Tilley, Van Tucker, Glen Lamb, Larry Johnson and Larry Phillips. Jeff Linville | The News

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.