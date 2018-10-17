TV shows to spotlight Siamese Twins

Tom Joyce | The News Public television host D.G. Martin, left, chats with Eng Bunker of Pilot Mountain during a 2016 visit to Mount Airy to gather material for a segment on the Original Siamese Twins to be broadcast Thursday night. Bunker, a great-grandson of one of the pair by the same name, also has a twin brother, Chang, as did his namesake. -

Television hadn’t been invented when Original Siamese Twins Eng and Chang Bunker lived, but TV is elevating their remarkable story to new heights through two upcoming programs.

This includes a segment to air later this week on the UNC-TV network and another to be broadcast in the coming weeks by CBS. Both are resulting from visits to Mount Airy by crews of the respective networks during reunions of Siamese Twins descendants.

The twins, who hailed from what is now Thailand and eventually settled near Mount Airy after a show-business career, will be highlighted on the show “North Carolina Weekend” Thursday at 9 p.m. It is a weekly series of North Carolina public television that explores points of interest around the state which viewers might be enticed to visit.

Thursday’s episode including the Siamese Twins focuses on an Andy Griffith Playhouse exhibit dedicated to them. It also features interviews with descendants of the conjoined pair, including Surry Arts Council official Tanya Jones, along with other local sites linked to the Bunkers.

In addition, it contains scenes from the annual reunion of Siamese Twins descendants in the fellowship hall of First Baptist Church.

D.G. Martin, a UNC-TV personality who hosts the program, attended the reunion in July 2016 as part of a visit to Mount Airy to gather material for the segment.

Martin has explained that his interest stemmed from a newspaper column he authored about the Siamese Twins which was read by one of their descendants, Henry Bunker of Burlington. Bunker subsequently invited Martin to the reunion attended by family members from around the country.

The events surrounding two strangers from a faraway land who assimilated into life here and became well-respected members of the community intrigued him, Martin has said. “I think the first thing is the extraordinary adaptability of these Asian boys to the North Carolina mountain region.”

Thursday night’s “North Carolina Weekend” program also will include short segments on the O. Henry Hotel, French Broad Chocolate Lounge and Villa Verde Dominican Restaurant.

CBS program upcoming

Along with the public TV series, the CBS network will feature the Original Siamese Twins in an upcoming broadcast on its “CBS Sunday Morning” show. However, it is not known at this point when that will occur.

Correspondent Mo Rocca from CBS visited Mount Airy during the summer along with a camera crew that recorded interviews and visited various locations including First Baptist Church for the annual reunion. Network personnel also had traveled to Thailand earlier this year to cover a visit by Eng and Chang descendants to the twins’ homeland.

Jones, the Surry Arts Council official, says there are signs that the CBS segment is nearing the final production stage, which has included fact-checking questions from the network staff.

At last report, CBS also was pursuing an audio interview with a descendant of the Yates sisters, who were the wives of Eng and Chang, for inclusion in the TV show. “They have emailed quite a lot,” Jones said. “They’re really delving into the story.”

Jones says the present television exposure of the Siamese Twins’ story is unique even for a duo who has gained much attention over the years.

As a great-great-granddaughter of Eng Bunker in addition to her role with the Surry Arts Council, Jones has been visited by authors of books and articles on the twins, academic scholars researching them and others. The list even includes surgeons who are members of an international team specializing in the separation of conjoined twins.

“The interest by the media is not a new thing for me, but the national and international media coverage is exciting,” Jones added Tuesday concerning recent broadcast projects including the one by CBS.

“It’s exciting because it definitely emphasizes the many barriers they crossed that still have relevance today,” she said of the Bunkers. Their presence in America encompassed issues such as immigration, interracial marriage and religion due to the twins being the first known Buddhists in the U.S.

“Even in their time they were prominent in the media,” said Jones, who believes it is “amazing” that the Siamese Twins continue to hold such fascination more than 200 years after their birth.

