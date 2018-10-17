Students attend Manufacturing Day event

Submitted photo U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx addressed local students during a recent Manufacturing Day event sponsored by Surry Community College and the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. -

Local students were able to tour area manufacturing facilities recently as part of the observance of Advanced Manufacturing Week.

The students attended a Business Expo sponsored by Surry Community College and the Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

Students met with local company representatives who informed students of the qualifications they will be seeking in upcoming graduates, shared future employment opportunities while also accepting resumes. Students toured advanced manufacturing labs in computer integrated machining, electronics engineering, mechatronics engineering and welding.

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, 5th District, was on hand and addressed students as part of the business expo.

“I just want to say how meaningful it was to include our eighth-graders in the Manufacturing Day,” said Matt Scott, assistant principal of Meadowview Magnet Middle School. “As you know, students are having to make decisions earlier and earlier, and the more knowledge they have about opportunities to obtain certifications, skills that are required for jobs, and internships, allows them to make better and more informed decisions.

“The Manufacturing Day immediately made an impact on several students. We are a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) school and put a great emphasis on those four components. The showcase allowed our students to see those components put into action in real-world applications.”

Manufacturing is the second-largest industry in North Carolina, according to the county school system.

“We are proud to work and live in an area that has a community college that is willing to invest in our students as early as middle school,” said Brandon Whitaker, Gentry Middle School principal.

“Lots of time, effort and energy was apparent upon our visit, and on behalf of all our students and their parents, we are appreciative of this opportunity for students to learn more about manufacturing careers in Surry County.”

U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx addressed local students during a recent Manufacturing Day event sponsored by Surry Community College and the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Fox.jpg U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx addressed local students during a recent Manufacturing Day event sponsored by Surry Community College and the Surry County Economic Development Partnership. Submitted photo