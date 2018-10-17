Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Virginia man has been arrested as a fugitive from justice and jailed under a $15,000 secured bond, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. John Edward Eschler III, 30, of 71 Appa Villa Drive, Cana, was encountered by officers during a trespassing call at a Hadley Street residence last Thursday.

Police learned that Eschler had been entered in a national crime database as wanted in Virginia, regarding an unspecified matter in Carroll County. He is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 27.

• Crystal Nicole Cook, 38, of 572 Old Buck Shoals Road, was charged Sunday with shoplifting/concealment of merchandise at Lowes Foods. She allegedly took merchandise for which $50 in restitution is owed. Cook is slated for a Dec. 5 District Court appearance.

• Teresa Ann Goad, 56, of 328 Linville Road, was charged with hit and run Friday stemming from an alleged incident involving a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup she was operating, for which no details were listed. The case is set for the Nov. 14 court term.

• Cindy Aileen Anderson, 38, of 2171 N. Main St., was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia on Oct. 6 after police investigated a civil disturbance at her home. Anderson was released under a $1,000 unsecured bond to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

• A bicycle valued at $200 was discovered stolen from the residence of Karen Beane Eberdt in the 1000 block of North Main Street on Oct. 5. The red and black men’s mountain bike was taken from the garage.