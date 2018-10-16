Barter plan could be at crisis stage

Are plans for a Barter Theatre expansion in Mount Airy nearing a final act that could mean the curtain falling once and for all on the controversial project?

The effort apparently has reached a crisis stage, based on recent negotiations by local representatives and those of the Abingdon, Virginia-based theater operation, which will be updated during a Thursday night meeting of the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners.

It involves those negotiations hitting a major snag concerning ticket revenues, according to email correspondence between the two parties which has been obtained by The Mount Airy News.

The city’s funding role for the theater expansion has been hotly debated since plans for the Barter project were made public around the first of this year. The 500-seat facility is eyed for the former Spencer’s textile-manufacturing site downtown now owned by the city government, which is seeking to redevelop it for new uses including a hotel and apartments along with the theater.

‘Real concerns’ over tickets

After pursuing several funding options, the most recent plan on the table would include most of the costs of the entire redevelopment being undertaken by the hotel officials aided by historic tax credits. However, that plan calls for Mount Airy to lease the theater from those developers for its first five years of operation at an average annual cost of $560,000, or a total of nearly $3 million.

Also under the plan, the city would subsidize theater operations to the tune of $2 million over the five years as the Barter became established in a location outside Abingdon for the first time in its 85-year history.

A key issue surrounding Mount Airy’s funding involvement surrounds ticket sales, which is at the heart of the apparent impasse now occurring. The city’s financial models have been founded on facility-fee revenues tied to the lease obligation being generated from the theater based on a certain percentage of ticket sales — projections undermined by a new development.

“The city was not informed, until recently, that the facility fee in Abingdon attaches to only 65 percent of ticket sales,” City Attorney Hugh Campbell wrote in an Oct. 9 email to Richard Rose, the Barter’s producing artistic director.

“As we now understand it, group and subscription sales, student and complimentary tickets are not subject to a facility fee,” Campbell added. “This revelation causes real concerns because a substantial reduction in anticipated facility-fee revenue creates an unsustainable funding deficit for Mount Airy.”

The city attorney said that based on recent discussions, “the commissioners are rightly concerned about this deal becoming affordable. It is obvious the city needs more money from ticket sales.”

Campbell also assured the Barter official that all five commissioners support the expansion in Mount Airy.

“But none is willing to expose the city to an unsustainable financial burden,” his email states. “Moreover the LGC (the N.C. Local Government Commission) will not approve any project imposing too great a burden on a unit of local government.”

In March, analysts with the state commission — which must sign off on projects that require major financial involvement by a locality — rejected an initial plan for the Barter, deeming it too risky for Mount Airy.

New terms

In his email last week to the theater official, the city attorney injected two new “elements” for Barter consideration.

One is designed to ensure that the city recovers sufficient revenue to support its lease negotiations. It prescribes a $7.50 surcharge on each full-price ticket among other considerations to be based on feasibility studies, including a separate surcharge for “special qualifying tickets.”

Another would provide an “out” clause for Mount Airy allowing the city to terminate the Barter agreement if annual lease costs weighed against revenues received result in accumulated losses of $500,000 or more after year five of the pact.

Campbell explained in the email that the municipality would provide 180 days’ written notice before the termination.

The attorney said that injecting the two new elements would ensure the long-term success of the expansion and provide reasonable protection for taxpayers.

Projections have called for 82,250 tickets to be sold annually for local productions. Mayor David Rowe wrote fellow city officials in an email Wednesday that the Barter was providing no ticket guarantee and no facility fee added to about 28,000 tickets.

Late addition

The update on Barter negotiations was a last-minute addition to the agenda for Thursday’s council meeting beginning at 7 p.m.

An amended agenda including that item was released Tuesday after the initial agenda had been announced. This occurred after the mayor and commissioners held a closed meeting Monday afternoon.

Thursday’s update will be presented by a subcommittee appointed in August to deal with Barter representatives.

During a conference call with The Mount Airy News Tuesday afternoon on another matter, Campbell commented on the status of the Barter project at that point — hesitating when asked if it could be considered “dead.”

“That’s led to the update on Thursday,” he said when urged to elaborate on the status. “I don’t want to cast a pall.”

One factor surrounds a response from the Barter Theatre about the proposed changes, after a brief reaction from Rose, its producing artistic director, that the new terms can’t be supported and would cause the Mount Airy expansion to fail.

“I think we are still waiting on a definite word from Barter,” the city attorney added Tuesday afternoon. He indicated that local officials hope to have a final response by Thursday.

“These terms may not be acceptable” to the theater, Campbell said, acknowledging that they deviate from its present business model.

Yet he said the commissioners are “adamant that these terms be included in any contract going forward.”

Mayor Rowe wrote in his recent email that the ticket issue is a problem.

“However, there are some extenuating factors which should be considered before we throw in the towel,” Rowe mentioned, including funding from the county government in exchange for future tax revenues it would realize.

“We should consider the input from the county relative to sales and property tax, as it is conceivable this amount could offset the lack of facility fees on at least some of the 28,000 tickets.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

