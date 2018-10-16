Women’s Club holds candidate meet, greet

Bill Colvard | The News Candidates for Pilot Mountain’s board of commissioners and mayor meet citizens at the Charles Stone Library Monday night. - Bill Colvard | The News Charlie Speigle hands out campaign materials for his grandmother Donna Kiger, a candidate for town commissioner. - Bill Colvard | The News Town commissioner candidate Charles Koubenec gets a little campaign practice tickling his granddaughter Genevieve Cooke, held by Koubenec’s daughter, Naomi Koubenec Cooke. - Bill Colvard | The News Pilot Mountain residents get acquainted with candidates at a meet-and-greet Monday night. - -

Pilot Mountain Women’s Club hosted a meet-and-greet event at the Charles Stone Library on Monday night to give town residents an opportunity to meet and speak informally with candidates seeking a position on the town board.

Two commissioner’s seats and the mayor’s office are up for grabs.

Current commissioners Gary Bell and Evan Cockerham are vying for mayor. Current mayor Dwight Atkins is not running for re-election. Bell’s term as commissioner is expiring and he chose to run for mayor instead, so it’s all or nothing for him. If he loses his mayoral bid, he will leave the board. Cockerham, on the other hand, is in the middle of his term as commissioner, so a loss for him will send him back to his commissioner’s seat. Both Bell and Cockerham were present to meet voters.

Along with Bell’s term on the board, Linda Needham’s term is also ending. She chose not to run for re-election. Competing for those two seats are five candidates: Donna Kiger, Charles Koubenec, Gary Marshall, Scott Needham and Kenneth Smith. All of the candidates except Gary Marshall were present.

Monday’s event was the second time the Women’s Club and the library teamed up to provide an opportunity for voters to meet candidates, the first being for the municipal election two years ago.

As the evening began, Tammy Gilley of the Women’s Club, said, “You just never know how many people might come.”

Branch librarian Anna Nichols said, “We always hope to be flooded. That’s why we designed it to be a floating occasion. We wanted people to be comfortable, and this way, they can come and go as they please. That seems to be happening, and we’re very happy about it.”

A couple of the candidates made their campaigns a family affair and enlisted grandchildren for assistance. Donna Kiger’s grandson, Charlie Speigle, manned her table in a spiffy plaid shirt, and passed out cards and leaflets to anyone who was interested while his grandmother worked the room.

Chuck Koubenec’s infant granddaughter, Genevieve Cooke, was too small to actively campaign, but a baby always draws a crowd, which her grandfather was happy to talk to.

Young Life (an inter-denominational Christian youth group) meets on Monday, according to the Women’s Club’s Cecilia Wilson, or there would be even more young people present.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

