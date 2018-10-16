Two charged with drug offenses

Cromer - Sawyers -

Two Surry County residents face felony charges following another drug bust recently.

A joint operation involving the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Airy Police Department led to a search warrant being executed at a residence off Beamer Road near Sparger Road northwest of the city.

Sheriff Jimmy Combs said Monday night, “Detectives located 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, with a street value of $800, some digital scales, several smoking devices, a handgun, two shotguns, four rifles and over $500 in cash inside the residence.”

“I am proud of the hard work from the men and women of our Narcotics Division,” Combs added. “They are willing to work long days and late nights to get the job done.”

Victoria Renea Cromer, 32, of 153 Moondreamer Lane, Mount Airy, received a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with:

• One count of felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver meth;

• One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia;

• One order for arrest for failure to appear in court on a charge of misdemeanor larceny.

Gregory Todd Sawyers, 50, also of 153 Moondreamer Lane, Mount Airy, received a $15,000 secured bond after being charged with:

• One count of felony possession of meth;

• One count of felony maintaining a drug dwelling;

• One misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

