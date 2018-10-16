Costumed characters flood Main Street

Zinnia Burgess, age 9, and her dog, Molly, are costumed and ready to make their way down Main Street. - One-year-old Lottie Sue Hunter looks more adorable than scary as she portrays a baby shark. Meanwhile her sister, Ocie Bell Hunter, 6, and their mother, Kirby Hunter, stick with the theme by dressing as a lifeguard and beach-goer respectively. - Seven-year-old Lily Edwards waits patiently on a curb as other parade participants make last minute preparations to their costumes. - A long line of costumed characters parade their way along Main Street in Pilot Mountain on Saturday. - -

Halloween came early to Pilot Mountain’s Main Street Saturday evening as a processional of costumed youngsters and adults took part in the town’s first Halloween Parade.

Characters ranged from entertainingly silly to spooky as local residents showed off their creativity during a walk that extended throughout the downtown area. The parade theme was “Monsters on Main” and homemade costumes were encouraged.

“We wanted to do something in Pilot Mountain that would focus on the arts,” explained Event Coordinator Josie Grogan of the sponsoring Main Street Committee. “We wanted this to stand out as different, with artistry and creativity, and bring our community together downtown.”

“Halloween is kind of my holiday,” she added with a smile. “This fits well with what the Main Street Committee is doing. It’s another reason for people to come downtown and for our stores to stay open later. And in going from one end of town to the other, we’re able to involve everyone.”

The parade was preceded by a pair of costume workshops, held in conjunction with the event at the Charles Stone Memorial Library. Youngsters were helped to create colorful handmade costumes for the evening and for Halloween.

“The workshops went really well,” Grogan said. “We had a good turnout and everybody enjoyed them.”

“We hope to see this grow,” she added. “We want to see all ages taking part, especially more middle school and high school students. This is fun for everyone, from the small child to the adult.”

