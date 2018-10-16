Drone academy a hit

Twelve youngsters, rising fifth through eighth graders, got to learn about the flying marvels of technology known as drones this summer during Drone Flight Academy, a summer camp focused on safe, fun, acrobatic flying through obstacle courses and races at Surry Community College.

Instructor Jonathan Thill stands with the 12 student participants of SCC’s first Drone Flight Academy. From left, they are Wes Kane of Pilot Mountain, Sid Sutphin of Pilot Mountain, Dane Lambert of Pilot Mountain, Andrew Bullington of Pinnacle, Isaac Gonzalez of Elkin, Noah Marley of Mount Airy, Greer Tidd of Mount Airy, Caden Ratcliff of Mount Airy, Brooks Harold of Mount Airy, Peyton Kane of Pilot Mountain, Kyler Terry of Pilot Mountain, and Payton Howell of Boonville.

Instructor Jonathan Thill demonstrates a virtual viewer to Drone Flight Academy participants in a parking lot of Surry Community College.