Teacher attends conference

Submitted photo Crystal Folger-Hawks, in the chair on the right, speaks during a panel discussion at the National Governors Association Meeting earlier this month in Raleigh. Governors and other top officials from 18 states were in attendance. -

A local teacher recently attended the National Governors Association Meeting, where she was part of a panel discussion highlighting North Carolina’s work-based learning program.

Crystal Folger-Hawks, who serves as the career coach for Surry County Schools and Surry Community College, was invited to attend the meeting in Raleigh earlier this month. She attended the Policy Academy on Scaling Work-Based Learning fall cross-state meeting, and was one of the panelists for the work-based presentation.

The session was designed to highlight work-based learning opportunities in conjunction with private and public sector organizations, something Folger-Hawks knows a lot about, working with the local Next Generation Career Academy.

During the meeting in Raleigh, she explained the Next Generation Career Academy was created as a result of Superintendent of Surry County Schools Dr. Travis L. Reeves and Surry Community College President Dr. David Shockley recognizing the need for more work-based learning opportunities in Surry County.

This was driven by business partners who projected employment needs for the next five years in more than 550 positions related to manufacturing and the disciplines of science, technology, engineering, and math. These business partners also had a desire to mentor youth, resulting in the education and business partners applying for and receiving more than $300,000 from the Golden Leaf Foundation to fund the Next Generation Career Academy.

Students participating in the program earn industry-related career credentials, such as Soft Skills Certification, Career Readiness Certificate, OSHA Certification, Lean Six Sigma Certification from Surry Community College and instruction in content areas such as welding, construction, nursing, computer-integrated machining, and electronics.

The Golden Leaf Foundation funds pay stipends directly to students for their work-based learning internships, funds the costs of textbooks at the community college and high school courses, and funds transportation costs for students to make these internships and apprenticeships doable. The foundations also funds Folger-Hawks’ position as a career coach to serve as the project manager and matchmaker for businesses who need employees with students who have the skills or readiness to meet the needs of the business.

“I met individually with each business to learn what their needs were, toured their facilities and planned a ‘course/certification plan of study’ for each intern position,” Folger-Hawks said of her work with the program. “I then used that information to work with the three traditional high schools, East Surry, North Surry, and Surry Central High Schools, as well as Surry Early College, to facilitate the application and interview process.

“Once students were selected, schedules were modified to accommodate the internship experience, including the use of our own online Surry Virtual Academy high school courses. I monitor the internship experience, serve as the liaison between Surry County Schools, Surry Community College, and the workforce, and work with students on course and/or certification enrollment.”

During the spring of 2018, 12 interns were placed at nine different businesses in Surry County. Internships ranged from technical, hands-on positions to office positions. Of the 12 interns from last spring, four graduated and were offered positions at the company where they interned.

Three of the 12 interns returned this year and five have graduated and are continuing their education. Several students plan to work at their internship sites during college breaks.

This year, 16 interns have been placed with the plan to add at least four more in the spring of 2019 for a total of 20 students this year and 30 students next year.

“The Next Generation Career Academy program in Surry County is already making a difference to our local employer workforce pipeline, helping our students learn valuable skills and credentials, and employing our students in our community, where we hope they will stay,” said Folger-Hawks. “The partnership between Surry County Schools, Surry Community College, and the Golden Leaf Foundation is providing high school students real-world work experience while allowing local businesses to find future employees.”

For more information on how to get involved with the Next Generation Career Academy, contact Folger-Hawks at 336-401-7820.