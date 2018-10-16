Early voting starts Wednesday

Tom Joyce | The News The Surry County Government Resource Center in Mount Airy, pictured before a primary in May, will host early voting for the Nov. 6 election beginning Wednesday. -

DOBSON — The upcoming midterm elections are the focus of much attention nationwide as the countdown continues to Nov. 6, but local voters can get a head start this week.

Early voting begins Wednesday at sites in both Mount Airy and Dobson, and will continue until the Saturday before the Nov. 6 general election. The hours at each will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, including this Wednesday through Friday and Monday through Friday the next two weeks afterward.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, early voting will be offered in Mount Airy and Dobson from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Surry County Board of Elections Director Susan Jarrell said Monday that she wanted to make sure local voters were aware of the change this represents from previous years. Traditionally, early voting initially has gotten under way at the elections office in Dobson, with satellite stations opening later in other Surry municipalities in the week before an election.

However, the early voting locations in Surry will observe the same schedule this year. “And the only sites that will be open are the Mount Airy and Dobson sites,” Jarrell emphasized. She explained that the change resulted from state legislative action that has made the schedule uniform across North Carolina.

Because of the extended hours it mandates, the new legislation has caused some rural counties to decrease their number of early voting locations in order to stay within budget, according to published reports.

Nearly half of North Carolina’s 100 counties are said to have reduced polling sites, in part because of the new law. The 2018 midterm election will have nearly 20 percent fewer early voting stations than there were for the last such election in 2014.

Location change

In Mount Airy, early voting will occur at a familiar place, the Surry County Government Resource Center (formally known as the Surry County Human Services Center). It is located at 1218 State St., which is off Rockford Street behind Arby’s.

Another change for early voting this time around concerns the location of the Dobson polling site at the Surry Board of Elections. In July, the county elections office moved from the Surry judicial center in the middle of town to a new site at 915 E. Atkins St. That is the former location of the Just Save grocery store, and earlier Lowes Foods.

“We are very excited to be able to offer early voting here,” Jarrell said of the new office facility. It has more parking and a larger room for the balloting process.

Qualified voters may cast ballots at either of the two locations.

However, citizens can’t do so at an early voting site on Election Day, and will need to come to their assigned precincts across the county.

Registration reprieve

One advantage to early voting is that it can allow participants to avoid possible long lines on Election Day.

It also offers a way for persons who are not registered to do so during the early voting period when one-stop registration/same-day voting is offered.

This will not be available on Election Day itself. Those who plan to cast ballots on Nov. 6 must have been registered by an Oct. 12 deadline and be at least 18 years old by that date, but the early voting provision effectively allows a second chance. (Persons unsure of their registration status can check it at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup).

Same-day registrants must fill out a registration form, attest to their eligibility to vote and provide proof of residency. This can include a North Carolina driver’s license, another government-issued photo ID, a recent utility bill, a bank statement or government documents showing one’s name and address.

Local interest limited

Although political observers around the country are hailing the November midterm elections as a major event due to determining whether Republicans will maintain control of both houses of Congress, Jarrell said interest on the local scene has been limited.

“A lot of our enthusiasm is usually driven by local elections,” she said. This year’s ballot is lacking the hotly contested races of previous years, Jarrell added, although it does include choices for sheriff, clerk of court and county commissioner. Virginia Foxx, this area’s congressional representative, also is seeking re-election.

One barometer for the interest level is the number of people registering to vote ahead of an election, which was the case with the 2016 presidential race and the presence of Donald Trump. This prompted many to participate for the first time in years.

“We haven’t had a big spike in registrations,” Jarrell said of the 2018 election. “I think it will be average for a midterm here.”

As of Monday, Surry County had 19,443 voters registered as Republicans, 13,384 Democrats and 13,045 who are unaffiliated. The county also has 122 people registered as Libertarians, one with the Green Party and four voters affiliated with the new Constitution Party.

