Celebrating life before it’s too late

Carol and Joe Brigandi think it’s a shame that the usual celebration of life ceremony fails to convey its message of love and appreciation to the person who most needs to hear it: the person it’s about.

For that reason, the Brigandis have launched a campaign to celebrate their neighbor, Dr. Carlton Everhart — who is 85 years old, and in declining health — while he can still enjoy it.

“You go to a funeral, and someone gives a eulogy sharing how the deceased’s friendship and accomplishments enriched the lives of others, but the person who should hear it is dead. A living eulogy would be better,” said Carol Brigandi, who is envisioning a living eulogy as notes or cards that convey to Dr. Everhart the writer’s thoughts and feelings about him now, while he is here to enjoy them.

Between 1962 and 2000, Dr. Everhart was in private practice in Mount Airy, delivering hundreds of babies over two generations, according to the Brigandis, and was the last remaining doctor in the city who made house calls.

During the almost two decades the Brigandis have lived across the street from Everhart, they’ve heard many stories about his life and career. Some of the stories involve Everhart’s early career, when he and his wife went out together on house calls, often putting their four kids in the car and taking them along.

Some of the stories involved Everhart’s 20 years as an Air Force doctor and the 20 years he spent in the Reserves. Others involve the two decades that Everhart was the team physician for Mount Airy High School, and his place in the Ring of Honor of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame.

“He never missed a game,” said Carol Brigandi.

“He’s always talking about his patients,” said Brigandi, “and he touched the lives of so many people. I think a lot of them would like a chance to tell him about it.”

The Brigandis are asking that people who would like to convey a message to Dr. Everhart, mail a card or a letter to their address, 3835 Meadowbrook Road, Cana, VA 24317.

“All the neighbors are working with us on this,” added Brigandi. “We’ll get together with him on Oct. 20 and present him with the cards. That should perk him up.”

The card-writing campaign and the presentation gathering are being planned as a surprise for the doctor.

“His daughter is helping us make sure he doesn’t see it in the paper,” laughed Brigandi.

Brigandi said not to worry if the card is not received until after Saturday. She’ll make sure Everhart gets it. And for folks who would rather, she has placed posters at Thirsty Souls Community Brewing on Market Street or Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies on North Main Street, where anyone who would like can write their message right on the poster.

“He’s such a gentle, loving man. I have yet to hear a negative thing about him. He’s always talking about his patients. They mean so much to him, and hearing from them would really pick up his spirits.”

Send your notes and cards to Dr. Carlton Everhart, c/o Carol Brigandi, 3835 Meadowbrook Road, Cana, VA 24317.

