Police reports

• An alleged attempt to leave Walmart with a shopping cart full of canned drinks has led to charges against two people, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports. Anthony David Arms, 19, and Treva Dawn Fitzgerald, 41, both of 137 Cedar Point Drive, are accused of shoplifting stemming from the Thursday incident, for which no loss figure was listed. The two are scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Dec. 5.

• Timothy Charles Roe, 52, listed as homeless, was jailed Saturday after being encountered by police during a traffic stop on South Franklin Road at Long Street. Roe allegedly gave his name as “Timothy Charles Honea” and a false date of birth, Halloween of 1967. This led to a charge of resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer against Roe, who was found to be the subject of an outstanding order for arrest for failing to appear in court which had been filed on April 4.

He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,250 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 14 District Court appearance.

• The Four Brothers convenience store at Holly Springs was the scene of a larceny on Oct. 3, when Smirnoff alcohol and Mike’s Hard Lemonade were stolen by an unknown suspect.

• A vehicle owned by Phillips Motor Co. on West Lebanon Street was discovered stolen on Oct. 2 from Collins Automotive, a service/gas station on Starlite Road. The gray 2012 Jeep Compass valued at $8,000, bearing a dealer tag, was taken after a break-in at Collins Automotive, during which the key to the vehicle was stolen to effect its removal.

• Property valued at $730 was discovered stolen on Oct. 2 from The Pie Factory restaurant on North South Street, where it was taken from an unsecured basement. Included were two Vizio television sets, a 32-inch and a 40-inch; a coin collection; and a bicycle.

• A DeWalt combo power tool set valued at $449 was discovered stolen on Oct. 2 from Lowe’s Home Improvement, where it was taken by a known suspect.

• Bobby Gray Sumner, 50, of 184 Gemstone Lane, was arrested on outstanding warrants for felony charges of financial card theft and seven counts of financial card fraud on Oct. 1. The charges had been issued on Aug. 30, with no other details listed. Sumner was held in the Surry County Jail under a $2,500 secured bond and is scheduled to be in District Court on Nov. 20.

• A break-in was discovered at Utility Trailer Sales on Starlite Road on Sept. 27, which involved entry being gained by breaking a window. No property was listed as stolen, but the damage was put at $200.

• Victoria Lynn Mickles, 37, of 4315 Westfield Road, was charged with passing a stopped school bus on Sept. 26. The case is set for the Nov. 27 District Court session.

• Storage buildings at the residence of Jane Karen Lewis on Chatham Road were discovered to have been entered on Sept. 26. Nothing was reported as stolen, but the incident resulted in damage to a lock.