Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Emily Prieto, of White Pine Trail, Elkin, reported car damage on Sept. 29. She and mother Isabel Martinez reported that around 4:35 a.m. someone struck the windshield of her 2004 Nissan Maxima with a blunt object, causing $300 in damages.

• The day before that, Summer Zeller, of Chestnut Oak Lane, Elkin, reported car damage on Sept. 28. She said between 11:30 p.m. the night before and 8:30 a.m. that day someone cracked the windshield of her 2001 Honda Accord, causing $500 in damages.

• Herbert Hallett, of Westfield Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in of a non-residential building on the same road on Sept. 29. He said between Sept. 27-29 someone broke out a window (doing $300 in damage) to gain access to the building. No missing items were listed on the report.

• Darrell Draughn, of Turner Mountain Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Sept. 30. He said between 2:45 a.m. and 7 p.m. someone broke in and stole a Barrett cross bow ($250), a Marlin cross bow ($150) and a Marlin .17-caliber rile with scope ($200).

• Kathy Carreon and Jacqueline Rankin, of neighboring residences on Timmons Lane, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Oct. 1. The women said between Sept. 26 and Oct. 1 someone broke into a home and stole two fishing poles ($300), a step ladder ($100), a 5-gallon bucket of paint ($75), a trimmer ($70), three pad locks ($30) and a paint kit ($10).

• Professional Roofing Services, of Mount Airy, reported truck damage on Oct. 1. Stephen Simmons stated that a 2017 Ford F-150 was damaged ($1,000) by cut wood thrown against the side by a commercial landscaping business; he named Karen’s Lawn Service in the report. The case is listed as “closed/cleared” on the report, but no further information is given.

• James Rice, of Jackson Road, Mount Airy, reported a crime of obtaining property by false pretense on Oct. 1. He said that a person took a check from him to perform a job ($3,100), but then didn’t complete the work. The date on the incident report is March 9.

• Tina Smith, of North Wilkesboro, reported losing camera equipment Oct. 1 from the Barn at Heritage Farm. She said she had a Nikon 105mm lens ($700) and an 88mm lens ($400) at the location on Heritage Farm Lane in Dobson from Sept. 22-24 when she discovered the lenses missing.

• David Chilton, of Pinnacle, reported a break-in Oct. 1 at a residence on Venable Road in Ararat. He said between Sept. 28 and Oct. 1 someone broke in and stole a Dewalt miter saw ($600) and a Werner 20-foot ladder belonging to his employer, Kesmc & Associates of Mount Airy.

• Joann Snider, of Westfield Road, reported property damage on Sept. 27. She said around noon someone side-swiped her fence on the side of the driveway, doing $750 in damage.

• Independence Lumber Co., of Elkin Wildlife Road, Elkin, reported a break-in on Sept. 27. Nelson Weaver stated that someone entered the lumber company yard and stole a company truck and several tools. Listed were a 2015 Chevy Silverado ($10,000), three Stihl chainsaws ($1,200), a Stihl 460 chainsaw ($1,500), a Stihl trimmer ($390), a 3/4-inch impact wrench ($100) and three impact socks ($100).

• Danielle Magistro, of Old U.S. 52, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Sept. 26. She said between 9:30 p.m. the night before and 10:30 a.m. someone broke into her shed ($10 damage to the lock) and stole a gun lock ($30) and a reclining chair ($20).