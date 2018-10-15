City OKs contract for major project

A major utility project to replace aging water and sewer lines in a Mount Airy neighborhood has moved closer to reality with the awarding of nearly $300,000 in design contracts for the work.

The city Board of Commissioners, during its last meeting earlier this month, unanimously approved one contract of $181,000 for planning and design services for sewer system improvements in the Maple Street-Merritt Street area. A second $113,000 contract was awarded for water system improvements there.

Both went to The Lane Group, based in Galax, Virginia, which was one of two private engineering firms expressing interest in the design component of the utility improvements.

The upcoming water-sewer work in the Maple Street-Merritt Street area just north of West Independence Boulevard represents the largest public water and sewer project in Mount Airy in about 10 years. In addition to Maple and Merritt streets, the effort will encompass Pippen and Porter streets and pipes behind houses on Willow Street.

Officials say the utility project in the older city neighborhood is much needed to address what City Engineer Mitch Williams terms an “outdated and deteriorated” infrastructure that has caused significant problems

The project will include the replacement of most of the existing sewer mains that serve the neighborhood. Those lines are made of terracotta, a clay-based material, and are more than 60 years old — which help make them prone to frequent blockages and spills.

This reportedly has included sewer backups into homes, leaks into Lovills Creek and repair activity in the project area.

The water system component will involve replacing lines that are more than 70 years old and prone to frequent breakages.

Officials have put the total cost of the water and sewer improvements at $2.7 million.

That is being met with the help of $1,731,600 in Community Development Block Grant infrastructure funding for the sewer portion and a $963,100 low-interest State Reserve Project Loan from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for the water improvements.

During their recent meeting, the commissioners also approved an amendment to the city budget to provide $21,062 in local funding for the water system improvements toward a total cost exceeding $980,000. It is coming from the water and sewer fund.

The Lane Group was recommended for the planning and design contracts by municipal staff members due to its past work on successful local projects, according to city government memos.

Those memos state that the $294,000 contract totals are “reasonable” for the professional engineering design of a project this size.

The water portion of the project is expected to begin in 2020 and the sewer work at some point after that.

Land sale approved

Also during their recent meeting, the commissioners voted 5-0 to accept an offer for the purchase of city property.

Steve Barnard of Savannah Lane had submitted a $26,500 bid for three lots off North Franklin Road which are in a residential area. The property is part of the Westwood II subdivision, which the city government developed in the 1960s.

The $26,500 offered is slightly more than the tax value of the three lots.

Rather than accept the purchase offer outright, the commissioners opted to advertise for upset bids from other potential buyers in an effort to obtain the highest price for the property.

No one offered a counter-proposal, prompting the acceptance of Barnard’s offer.

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

