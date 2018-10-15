Foundation tourney raises $30,000

Submitted photo From left are Wes Woody, Hunter Miller, and Evan Waller. They were the Ameritas golf team which won the morning flight of the Eighth Annual Academic Golf Classic Tournament held recently as a fundraiser for the foundation. - Submitted photo The Sports Solutions team which won the afternoon flight of the Eighth Annual Academic Golf Classic Tournament was made up of, from left, Bradley Davis, Jr., Brad Davis, Matt Wilmoth, and Pennson Badgett. -

The Surry County Schools Educational Foundation raised more than $30,000 at its Eighth Annual Academic Golf Classic Tournament held at Pilot Knob Park Country Club recently.

“The sponsors and donors of this tournament have been so generous to join us this year,” said John Priddy, foundation chairman. “Although we had to postpone the original date of Sept. 13 due to Hurricane Florence predictions, the sponsors and donors still gave generously to make this event a success.”

Thirty-three golf teams participated in the all-day event, sponsored by Surry Insurance.

Before the morning tee time, the East Surry High School JROTC presented colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance. The East Surry band played the national anthem and the JROTC presented the colors before the afternoon tee time as well.

A lunch buffet of BBQ was offered between the morning and afternoon events. The lunch sponsors were Carolina Carports, Inc., and Classic Business Systems.

In the morning flight, the Ameritas team won first place with a score of 57. The Central Middle School team took second place with a 58 score. In the afternoon flight, the Sports Solutions team grabbed first place with a score of 54, and second place went to the team of Scenic Automotive Group, with a 60 score.

First and second place winners for the flights received trophies, and the first place teams also received a box of Titleist golf balls.

“The continuing support of our event sponsors, donors, and participants continue our mission to bring innovative and creative ideas into Surry County Schools classrooms,” said Priddy.