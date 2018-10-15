Photo exhibit at Jonesville

The 2018 Transformation Northwestern Regional Library Traveling Photography Exhibit is on display at the Jonesville Public Library this month. The exhibit showcases photos featured in the library system’s annual contest, sponsored by all member libraries of the Northwestern Regional Library.

About 75 photographs by library patrons from throughout Alleghany, Stokes, Surry, and Yadkin counties are in the collection. The exhibit includes a variety of photographs including color, black and white, and digitally altered entries by children, teens and adults.

For more information, contact the Jonesville Public Library at 336-835-7604.