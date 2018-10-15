Students learn on Innovation Day

Submitted photo Fisher LeVan pets Maggie Hawk’s dog Drogo during the ‘Dynamic Dog Training’ session. - Submitted photo Kennedi Leftwich shows her engineering skills as she creates a tower in the session called ‘Learning with LEGOs’. - Submitted photo Michael Story, Taylor Davis, and Wyatt Watson begin the process of building a house for the ‘Three Little Pigs’ using various materials. -

B. H. Tharrington Primary students had the chance to explore innovative and creative learning opportunities during Mount Airy City School’s recent Fall Innovation Day 2018.

Students rotated among three different sessions; two science, technology, engineering, art, and math challenge experiences and one service session. Some of the challenges included building famous landmarks using recycled materials and inventing designs that could fly using specific supplies and resources.

Service sessions highlighted ways students can help make the community a better place by participating in acts of kindness.

Many community guests helped make this event a success. These guests included Emily Vaughn, a personal trainer from Reeves Community Center; local artist Aaron Gibbons; dog trainer Maggie Hawks; Kasey Martin, Michaela Larson, and John Bilos from Surry Community College; Jonathan Jones and the Mount Airy Middle School Band, yoga instructors Linda Parks and Cindy Bruton; Gray Trotter, Brad Currin, and Todd Drane from Altec, and Roxane Cann from Vincent’s Legacy.

