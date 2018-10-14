Copeland students select officers

Pictured are the new school officers are Copeland Elementary School. They are, from left, Damen Hazelwood, Rodrigo Cortes-Montero, Luis Gonzalez Martinez, and Alejandro Cruz-Hernandez. -

Recently, Copeland Elementary elected student council officers for the 2018-2019 school year.

Students in third through fifth grades voted for class representatives and officers, electing Damen Hazelwood as president, Alejandro Cruz-Hernandez as vice president, Rodrigo Cortes-Montero as secretary, and Luis Gonzalez Martinez as treasurer. The Copeland Student council completes service projects throughout the year.