Copeland students select officers

Recently, Copeland Elementary elected student council officers for the 2018-2019 school year.
Students in third through fifth grades voted for class representatives and officers, electing Damen Hazelwood as president, Alejandro Cruz-Hernandez as vice president, Rodrigo Cortes-Montero as secretary, and Luis Gonzalez Martinez as treasurer. The Copeland Student council completes service projects throughout the year.
Pictured are the new school officers are Copeland Elementary School. They are, from left, Damen Hazelwood, Rodrigo Cortes-Montero, Luis Gonzalez Martinez, and Alejandro Cruz-Hernandez.