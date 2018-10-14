These students were selected by their classmates as recipients of September’s Wall of Distinction at B.H. Tharrington Primary. Students chosen exhibit strong leadership qualities and excellence in their classrooms. Photographed alongside Principal Emily Niston and Curriculum Facilitator Chelsy Payne are Audrey Willis, Matthew Stevens, Nate Hodges, Jathan Cox, David Garcia, Layla Echevarria, Tony Felts, Lenzi Cagle, Lincoln Brown, Carley Smith, Demi Johnson, Nazaiden Bell, Hadassa Bobadilla, Grayson Hull, Kinzlee Wiles, Sidney Gillespie, Tripp Johnson, Sara McCary, and Sarah Chilton. Not pictured is Marlee Hauser. -

