Art Matters is a new weekly column which highlights some of the upcoming performance art, display art, and similar events in the greater Mount Airy area.

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Mount Airy Photography Club held at the Siamese Twins Exhibit, 7 p.m. Join Kenny Hooker and Hobart Jones as they explore topics of interest in digital photography. All experience levels are welcome. For inclusion on the email list, send email address to somersetva@aol.com.

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Free Monthly Movie: Coco (PG) at the Historic Earle Theatre, 4 p.m. Despite his family’s baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. An extraordinary journey unlocks the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Friday, Oct. 19

Betty Lynn at the Andy Griffith Museum, 1-3 pm, free with admission to Andy Griffith Museum ($8, $6 for ages 12 and younger). Meet the woman who we all came to love as Barney’s sweetheart, Thelma Lou. Lynn has photographs available for sale she will autograph – please note that photographs must be purchased with cash.

Wayne and Margaret Martin with John Beam in concert, Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $10. Wayne and Margaret Martin add their well-honed North Carolina fiddle and banjo styles to John Beam’s golden-era guitar and harmonica. What emerges is the soul-satisfying sound of fiddle tunes, harmony singing, and country blues.

Saturday, October 20

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper, Historic Earle Theatre, 7:30 p.m., $40 preferred/$35 orchestra/$25 balcony. Eleven-time IBMA fiddle player of the year leads 5-times IBMA instrumental group of the year in hard-driving bluegrass.

Movies This Week

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (PG-13), Historic Earle Theatre, $7. Monday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m.

Ongoing Programs

Golden Notes (Community Chorus) meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. in Andy Griffith Museum Theatre. Free for , Surry Arts Council members. An annual membership is $10. This recreational singing group welcomes visitors to listen or sing old favorites with them each week. They serve as ambassadors for the arts council singing in nursing homes, retirement centers, and the local hospital. Led by Sylvia Lowry, a performer and retired music educator.

Special Friends Line Dance, Tuesdays, 11 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free. Come out and learn fun routines with the council’s artistic directors.

Kids Art (ages 4-8), Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. From finger painting to portraiture, come explore the amazing world of art. All materials provided.

Beginning Acting (ages 6 and older) Tuesdays, 4-5 p.m., Andy Griffith Playhouse, $30 per month. Learn how to take your energy and turn it into a performance.

Painting Class (ages 12 and older). Tuesdays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Surry Arts Council Photo Gallery, $30 per month. Come and explore different types of painting techniques in a relaxed and fun atmosphere. All skill levels welcome and all materials provided.

Line Dance, Wednesdays, 10 a.m., Andy Griffith Museum Theatre, Free for Surry Arts Council members (an annual membership costs $10. Come out and learn fun routines and get a low-impact workout. Led by artistic directors.

Free TAPS Youth Flat Foot Dance Lessons Thursday, 4:30-5 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Join instructor Shelby Coleman to learn this fun, percussive traditional dance. This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free TAPS (Traditional Arts Programs) Youth Music Lessons on Thursdays, 5:30-6:15 p.m. for fiddle and mandolin lessons; 6:15-6:45 p.m. for guitar and banjo. Historic Earle Theatre. Award-winning musician and teacher Jim Vipperman instructs and instruments are provided. Come learn fiddle, mandolin, guitar or banjo! This program is sponsored in part by a TAPS grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Free Jam Session, Thursdays, 7 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre. Local and visiting musicians are welcome. Music ranges from bluegrass and old-time to gospel and country. Musicians take turns playing, singing, and backing up others. Many come just to sit and listen or dance. This program is supported in part by a grant from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

WPAQ Merry-Go-Round, Saturdays, 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Historic Earle Theatre, $8, which includes admission to the Andy Griffith Museum. WPAQ Merry-Go-Round is the second longest continuously running live radio broadcast in the nation (second only to the Grand Ole Opry). Radio station WPAQ, 740 AM, produces this weekly live broadcast of local, regional, and national performers.

For additional information or to purchase tickets or register for classes, contact the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998 or visit the website at www.surryarts.org. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/surryartscouncil/.