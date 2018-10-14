SCC truck grads recognized

Submitted photo Ten students recently received certificates for completing the nine-week Truck Driving Training Program that is a collaborative effort between Surry Community College and Caldwell Community College. The graduates are: front row, from left, Risa Mustafa, Richard Tadlock Jr., Sara Hall, Vickie Moore, and Phillip Brock; back row, from left, Christopher Savage, Roby Midkiff, Brandon Brice, Janson Martin, and Travis Younger. -

Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Program held its 17th graduation ceremony recently at The Yadkin Center. Currently. All totaled, 169 students have completed the program.

During the ceremony, Roger Chester, director of the Truck Driver Training Program at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, congratulated the students and thanked the families for supporting the graduates during the nine weeks of training. Chester also elaborated on all of the employment opportunities available to the graduates.

Yadkin Center Director Dr. Wayne Matthews spoke and thanked the families for their support and urged the graduates to always drive safely.

Ten students received certificates for completing the nine-week program that is a collaborative effort between Surry Community College and Caldwell Community College. Certificates were awarded to the following graduates:

Risa Mustafa and Janson Martin of Mount Airy, Roby Midkiff of Pilot Mountain, Christopher Savage of Dobson, Brandon Brice of High Point, Phillip Brock of East Bend, Sara Hall of Walkertown, Vicki Moore of Winston-Salem, Richard Tadlock, Jr. of Walkertown, and Travis Younger of Yadkinville.

The next Truck Driving Training class starts Nov. 26 and runs through Feb. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Admission requirements include official driving record; physical examination; reading placement test score of 40 or higher; disclosure form; high school transcript; and drug testing. An orientation will be held on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at The Yadkin Center, 1001 College Drive, Yadkinville.

“With a shortage of up to 15,000 truck drivers in North Carolina and as many as 200,000 nationally, CDL-certified drivers will easily be able to find jobs,” the college said in a statement. “The U.S. Department of Labor says the profession is expected to keep growing – by 11 percent during 2012-2022.”

“There are currently job openings for truck drivers locally and nationally. We developed this program as a direct response to the requests from local truck driving representatives who need skilled applicants to fill job vacancies,” said college President Dr. David Shockley.

Tuition for North Carolina residents is $1,882.

”Median pay for truck drivers is $38,200 per year, according to the United States Department of Labor,” the college said. “Drivers with experience can make more than $50,000.”

The SCC Truck Driver Training Program teaches proper driving procedures, safe driver responsibility, commercial motor vehicle laws and regulations, and the basic principles and practices for operating commercial vehicles. The coursework includes motor vehicle laws and regulations, map reading, vehicle maintenance, safety procedures, daily logs, defensive driving, freight handling, security and fire protection.

Highway driving training exercises and classroom lectures are used to develop the students’ knowledge and skills. Graduates are qualified to take the Commercial Driver’s License Test and are employable by commercial trucking firms. They may also become owner-operators and work as private contract haulers.

For more information about SCC’s Truck Driver Training Program, contact Dr. Wayne Matthews at 336-386-3584 or matthewsw@surry.edu.

Ten students recently received certificates for completing the nine-week Truck Driving Training Program that is a collaborative effort between Surry Community College and Caldwell Community College. The graduates are: front row, from left, Risa Mustafa, Richard Tadlock Jr., Sara Hall, Vickie Moore, and Phillip Brock; back row, from left, Christopher Savage, Roby Midkiff, Brandon Brice, Janson Martin, and Travis Younger. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Truck-driver-graduation-18.jpg Ten students recently received certificates for completing the nine-week Truck Driving Training Program that is a collaborative effort between Surry Community College and Caldwell Community College. The graduates are: front row, from left, Risa Mustafa, Richard Tadlock Jr., Sara Hall, Vickie Moore, and Phillip Brock; back row, from left, Christopher Savage, Roby Midkiff, Brandon Brice, Janson Martin, and Travis Younger. Submitted photo