DNA unites family after seven decades

Working from two different parts of the country, five siblings took a big step toward re-assembling their family this week, 70 years after they were torn apart.

Charlie Smith, Betty Lou Rogers, Brenda Sue Johnson and Lisa Dale Call got together at Mount Airy’s Hampton Inn on Thursday afternoon with their sister Vickie Ann Bittler, whom they had never met.

Betty Lou Rogers of Mount Airy has been doing genealogy research for years. She’s got a copy of Volume 2 of “Surry County Heritage” among her research documents, and she said her family, the Smiths, is in there.

“I’ve been working with this since it was on microfiche, if that tells you anything,” Rogers said of how long she’s been researching her family tree.

But Rogers’ interest in her family tree was more than just vague curiosity in her forbears and heritage. She knew there were a few branches missing from the tree, and she wanted to find them.

Rogers is one of six full siblings and three half-siblings, and when they were small, three of the children were put up for adoption. It was a matter of not enough money, Rogers said before her voice trailed off, unwilling to discuss details of the three adoptions that she either doesn’t know much about or doesn’t want to talk about.

What does interest her is putting her family back together, and she has devoted a great many years to that end.

Meanwhile, in Sarasota, Florida, Vickie Ann Bittler and her husband Michael began working online with Ancestry.com a few months ago to try and find her birth family.

After hitting dead ends and failing to make sufficient progress to find her family, Bittler’s husband suggested she take a DNA test. So she did, and according to Bittler, the results came back showing high centimorgans for “Smith” or “Talley.” Bittler said centimorgans are a measure of the probability that people are closely related.

With the information that she was related to people named either Smith or Talley along with her birth date, Bittler found a birth certificate with her birth father’s name on it. (She had been issued a new birth certicate with her adoptive parents’ names on it when she was adopted.) From there, it was a short jump to find Rogers, who was looking for a sister with the birth name of Vickie Ann Smith, born on the same day as Bittler.

“It probably would not have happened without the DNA evidence,” agreed Bittler and her husband.

“When we got here today and started throwing out baby pictures, we started seeing similarities,” said Bittler, as she and her new-found siblings point out the blonde hair, the blue eyes, the similar facial features in their pictures.

Brenda Sue Johnson, another of the children who was adopted, found her way back to her siblings years ago. No one can remember when it was, as she and her family try to remember, but consensus was reached that it must have been in the mid-to-late 1970s. But Johnson had only gone as far as Winston-Salem, and her adoptive mother knew how to reach her birth family.

“There’s still one brother we haven’t found,” said Rogers. “His name at birth was Gary Steven, and he was born on Dec. 29, 1949. Maybe somebody will read about this and know a man who was born on that date who is looking for his family.”

Rogers know it’s a longshot, but she’s been doing this a long time, and she knows by now that stranger things have happened.

