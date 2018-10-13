Surry County Sheriff Reports

DOBSON — The Surry County Sheriff’s Office has released the following incident reports:

• Robert Brindle, of Haystack Road, Mount Airy, reported a break-in on Sept. 26. He stated that between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. someone broke open the front door (doing $600 in damages) and stole some items. Listed as missing were a jewelry box ($60), a jewelry box filled with jewelry ($1,000) and $60 in cash.

• Calvin Hawks, of Taylor Road, Pilot Mountain, reported a break-in of his shed on Sept. 26. He said the outbuilding was last known secure on Sept. 12. Reported as missing were two Stihl trimmers ($1,200), two socket sets ($400), a Poulan chainsaw ($300), assorted hand tools ($200) and a set of 3-foot adjustable pruning shears ($50).

• Freddy Perez, of Fisher Valley Road, Dobson, reported a break-in on Sept. 27. He said between 11 p.m. the night before and 2 a.m. someone broke into the home and stole a 7.62-caliber rifle ($400), a gold watch ($500) and two gold chains ($150).

• Austin Frye, of Gwynwood Drive, Mount Airy, reported an attempted break-in on Sept. 26. He said between 9 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. someone damaged the door of an outbuilding attempting to gain entry, doing $100 in damage.

• Tony Holbrook, of Elkin, reported a break-in of a non-residential building on Garland Lane, Elkin, on Sept. 26. He said the building was last known secure on Sept. 14. A door and handle were damaged to gain entry ($100). Reported as missing were a set of four 15-inch rally wheels for a Chevy, two 3,000-pound ratchet straps ($30), four 1,500-pound ratchet straps ($30), two other kinds of 1,500-pound ratchet straps ($15), and a 1.5-amp battery tender ($35).

• Vogle Properties, of New York, reported property damage to a semi on Sept. 26. Luis Cortez reported that between 5-5:30 p.m. someone broke the driver side mirror on the 2011 Freightliner tractor-trailer ($100).

• The Surry County Fire Marshal’s Office reported arson on Sept. 26. Jeremy Ashburn reported on a fire on Klondike Road, State Road, at the home of Dereck Calloway. The report states that someone set fire to Calloway’s 1999 Ford F-150 truck ($4,800) and a wooden outbuilding (no damage estimate was given on the building).

• Johnathan Millner, of Lowgap, reported a break-in of his vehicle on Sept. 26. He said on Sept. 5 someone stole a firearm from his 2010 Jeep Wrangler while it was parked at a residence on Red Hill Creek Road, Dobson. The Kahr .380-caliber handgun was valued at $350.

• The sheriff’s office reported the recovery of property listed as stolen from an Elkin business. The report from Deputy Carson Ramey states that on Sept. 26 on Haystack Road, Mount Airy, property was recovered that had been stolen from Carl Rose & Son. The Ingersoll-Rand L5K Light Tower was valued at $2,500.