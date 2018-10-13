Lindel Davis

Mr. Lindel Thomas Davis Sr., 80, of Mount Airy, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 13, 2018, at his home. Mr. Davis was born Oct. 3, 1938, in Widemouth, West Virginia, the son of the late George Allen and Helen Terry Davis. Lindel was master mechanic at Sears in Chicago, Illinois, in his earlier years. After moving back to Mount Airy, he worked as a certified electrician at Pike Electric for many years. After his retirement, he painted and restored automobiles. He was beloved father and grandfather and a member of Cedar Lane Baptist Church in Cana, Virginia. Mr. Davis is survived by his children, Teresa Davis and Allison Lewis and her fiancé, Jordan Jones, all of the home, Myra and Keith McCraw of Cana, and Lindel Thomas Davis Jr. and Jennifer Davis of Mount Airy; his grandchildren, Crystal and Thomas Ray Throckmorton Sr. and Anthony “Tony” and Kayla McCraw, all of Cana, and Edward McCraw Jr. and Tabitha McCraw of Pipers Gap, Virginia; his great-grandchildren, Thomas Ray Throckmorton Jr and Ceara Throckmorton, Nicholas Konoloff Throckmorton, Edward McCraw III, Tianna McCraw, Rocelyn McCraw, Clinton McCraw, Cameron Brown, and Haley Edwards; a honorary great-grandchild, Christian Jordan Throckmorton; a sister, Connie Muncie of Wytheville, Virginia; a brother, Lowell Davis of Princeton, West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Mae Bryant Davis; a daughter, Debra Jean Davis; a grandson, Clinton Thomas Lewis; and a sister, Lois Hicks. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Ed Bowman officiating. Burial will follow at Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12:30 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060-9979. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

