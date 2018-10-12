Car chase ends with drug arrest

Rodriguez -

COPELAND — A car chase led to an arrest on drug charges by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office recently.

Elias Junior Rodriguez, 35, of 124 Paris Lane in Dobson, was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with two counts of felony trafficking meth, one count of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a vehicle, one felony count of maintaining a drug vehicle, one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer, one count of misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives from the Narcotics Division of the sheriff’s office were patrolling and watching for possible drug activity in the Copeland community on that day, according to Sheriff Jimmy Combs.

During this time, officers recognized the driver of a Dodge truck — Rodriguez — knowing he had outstanding warrants. When officers attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle then fled and officers gave chase.

A short time later, detectives were able to stop the truck and detain the driver, stated the sheriff’s office.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers located 82 grams of meth worth $8,200, a small amount of marijuana, and about $7,000 in cash.

As Combs has stated in the past, 4 grams of meth is enough to justify a felony charge – and this is 20 times that threshold.

In addition to the charges issued that day, deputies were able to serve Rodriguez with the outstanding warrants. These included felony possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also served with two criminal summonses: communicating threats and injury to personal property.

Based on the evidence located in Rodriguez’s vehicle, detectives from the sheriff’s office along with detectives from the Mount Airy Police Department and the N.C. State Bureau of Investigations developed probable cause to obtain a search warrant for his home on Paris Lane (off Simpson Mill Road north of N.C. 268).

When the warrant was executed, officers located and seized 224 grams of marijuana with a street value of $800, along with a semiautomatic rifle.

Rodriguez was placed under a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Meth busts

At one time, the 82 grams allegedly found with Rodriguez would have been an eye-opening amount, but bigger and bigger sums have been turning up in raids over the past year and a half.

• On Jan. 25, 2017, Grandy Nester was arrested while allegedly transporting 92 grams of meth in his vehicle. Combs said another 32 grams allegedly was found at the residence of Grandy and Mandy Nester.

• In March of this year, Olivia Ramirez-Hernandez was arrested on drug charges. Combs said his officers found 599 grams of meth, the largest seizure he could recall in his many years with the county.

• Christopher Lamar Williams and Corey Devon Johnson allegedly had 177 grams of meth in their possession in a May bust.

• In June the sheriff’s office hit new highs after a bust of David Steele and Lisa Wolford.

Combs said the raid collected four kilos of meth that weighed more than 4,000 grams, which was more than nine pounds. Also confiscated were about 900 pills of what was believed to be counterfeit 30 mg oxycodone (also know as Roxy) laced with fentanyl.

• On Aug. 9 authorities arrested Chelsea Elizabeth Parker after a drug raid that Combs said seized about 580 grams of meth.

At that time, Combs said that since he took over as sheriff 15 months earlier “we have seized over 15 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of almost $700,000.”

Rodriguez https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Elias-Rodriguez.jpg Rodriguez

By Jeff Linville jlinville@mtairynews.com

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.

Reach Jeff at 415-4692.