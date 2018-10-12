Largest Autumn Leaves Festival yet opens

Bill Colvard | The News Dancers took to the stage for “Salty Dog Blues.” - Bill Colvard | The News Sylvia Lowry began the 52nd Autumn Leaves Festival with “The Star-Bangled Banner.” - Bill Colvard | The News Autumn Leaves coordinator Travis Frye, far left, speaks to the crowd amidst a stage full of festival sponsors and city and Chamber officials. - Bill Colvard | The News From the bandstand’s new location, musicians have a clear view of festival-goers down Main Street as far as the eye can see. - -

The 52nd Autumn Leaves Festival opened to sunny skies on Friday, a far cry from the night before when work crews struggled to set up in high winds and the last wet dregs of Hurricane Michael.

The festival’s opening ceremonies took advantage of its newly expanded footprint with the main bandstand relocated from Independence Boulevard to new territory on North Main, north of Independence. The festival now extends on Main Street to Rawley Avenue.

The expanded and rearranged layout resulted in space for 250 vendors, the largest number to date, as well as confused tourists wandering around the bandstand’s former location on Independence Boulevard looking for a place to dance.

Chamber board president John Philips welcomed everyone to the festival and was the first of several people to mention that the Autumn Leaves Festival is one of the Top 20 festivals in the Southeastern United States, stating that the expected 200,000 visitors will have an impact of more than $8 million on the local economy. Philips also requested that festival-goers patronize the 100 merchants who have year-round businesses in the downtown festival area, or at least the ones that were open.

Festival organizer Travis Frye smiled into the sunny skies, and said, “It looks like it’s going to be perfect weather,” before introducing several festival sponsors.

Jan Legere, owner of Jantec Neon Products and sponsor of the Michael Fox Picking Tent, proclaimed to the crowd, “Mount Airy is God’s best-kept secret” after telling the story of how he came to relocate his business from Warren, Pennsylvania, to the Granite City in the early ’90s.

Legere wanted to live in North Carolina. His wife did not. Legere said her exact words on the subject were “over my dead body.” Legere drew a straight line on a map from the home in Pennsylvania, and the first town he hit was Mount Airy. Again, her response was “over my dead body” but a drive-by visit on a business trip to Charlotte changed her mind to “I could live here.” At which point Legere encouraged audience members who did not live in Mount Airy to do so.

Mayor pro tem Jon Cawley, standing in for Mayor David Rowe — who Cawley said was doing well but had a cough — read an Autumn Leaves Festival proclamation citing the festival’s origins as marking the end of the tobacco and apple-harvesting season and its current status as a showcase for the area’s rich musical heritage, arts, craftsmen, and wonderful food.

Cawley read another proclamation honoring firefighters for their “Fill the Boot” campaign to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Suzanne Bland, executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, thanked the firefighters, saying, “Every dollar you give makes a huge difference to the families we serve.”

As the opening ceremony ended and the dignitaries left the stage, the Foothills band set up and begin to play. Their second number, “Salty Dog Blues,” was introduced as a Flatt and Scruggs composition, but better known in Mayberry as a vehicle for Charlene Darling.

Foothills Band fiddler Melvin Easter stood in for Ms. Darling as vocalist after saying to the audience, “I think it’s finally autumn.”

