Halloween will get an early start in downtown Pilot Mountain Saturday as the Pilot Mountain Main Street Committee introduces a new event designed for both locals and visitors of all ages to enjoy.

The first Monsters on Main Halloween Parade will take place beginning at 6 p.m. with a line-up in the First United Methodist Church parking lot, located behind CVS Pharmacy at 205 West Marion Street. Participants will parade along Main Street from Stephens Street to Academy Street.

Youngsters are invited to bring out their Halloween costume to take part in the parade and may be joined by parents, family members and friends. All are welcome to participate or watch and there is no cost.

“This is a family friendly event open to all ages,” Main Street Coordinator Jenny Kindy said. “We’re encouraging homemade costumes and monster costumes, from spooky to silly, but we’ll welcome anyone who wants to dress up in their own costumes and take part. Nothing offensive, please, but we hope to see some groups coordinating their costumes around a theme, some lights and some real creativity.”

In preparation for the event, the Charles Stone Memorial Library has hosted a pair of costume workshops. According to Kindy, those events have generated enthusiasm with a good turnout and lots of creativity. Kindy emphasized, however, that workshop attendance is not required for participation in the parade.

Afterwards, the Main Street Committee will host its monthly free movie event in the Town Hall parking lot, located at 124 West Main Street. The featured film will be the 1993 Disney film “Hocus Pocus,” sponsored by the Pilot Mountain Unites group.

The film is free but lawn chairs or blankets are recommended for viewing comfort. Assorted concessions will be available for $1 each.

For adults not interested in the movie, an “after-party” will be held following the parade at Hilda’s Place, at 215 East Main Street. Entertainment will include a costume contest and karaoke.

According to Kindy, Saturday will be the beginning of a busy fall season in and around Pilot Mountain. Other scheduled events include the 27th Annual Cornshucking Frolic at Horne Creek Living Historical Farm. The full day of food, music and activities is Horne Creek’s largest event of the year. Cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and under are admitted free.

On Oct. 27, downtown Pilot Mountain will introduce another new event with a “Let’s Glow Crazy” glow in the dark block party. Admission is $5 with a discount for advance online registration. The evening will feature live music, dancing, games, pizza, cotton candy and more.

Nov. 3 will feature the return of the Pilot Mountain Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo. An assortment of food trucks will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The downtown monthly movie will follow the event wtih “Hook” scheduled to be shown.

The Pilot View Vintage Market street festival will return downtown on Nov. 10, with crafts and antiques vendors filling Main Street with booths of their wares.

An event dubbed Deck the Halls will kick off the Pilot Mountain Christmas Season on Nov. 24, featuring Christmas-themed children’s activities, a visit from Santa, hayrides, store specials, crafts stations and more.

It will be followed on Dec. 1 by Pilot Mountain’s traditional tree-lighting at 5:30 p.m.and Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. Groups are invited to start making plans now to participate.

Pilot Mountain’s Mistletoe Market will take place on Dec. 8. The first-time event will feature a concentrated Christmas shopping opportunity with an estimated more than 50 vendors on hand to offer vintage items, crafts, antiques and the unusual.

“It should be a busy fall,” Kindy said with a smile, “but this is a good opportunity for us to let people know that things are still going on downtown. Our residents can find fun and affordable things to do and buy without going out of town. We want people to know what’s available and this is all good exposure for us.”

Halloween has been in the air at the Charles Stone Memorial Library this month. The library has hosted a pair of workshops helping local youngsters prepare creative costumes in conjunction with Saturday’s Monsters on Main Halloween Parade. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Stone-Library-Halloween.jpg Halloween has been in the air at the Charles Stone Memorial Library this month. The library has hosted a pair of workshops helping local youngsters prepare creative costumes in conjunction with Saturday’s Monsters on Main Halloween Parade. Submitted photo

Pilot Mountain event is Saturday