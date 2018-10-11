Lovelace in concert on Sunday

Submitted photo Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member Tim Lovelace will be in concert Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. -

A Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame member and Grammy and Dove nominee will be in Mount Airy on Sunday, participating in a local church’s homecoming service.

Tim Lovelace, a gospel music artist and comedian who is a past Southern Gospel Musician of the Year, will be at Mount Airy Wesleyan Church. Lovelace, the host of the syndicated The Music City Show, will be at the church’s worship center during the 10:30 a.m. service.

“Someone has stated that Tim Lovelace is one of the most versatile performers on stage today, and I’m inclined to agree,” said Mount Airy Wesleyan pastor, Rev. Eric Smith. “He is a gifted performer and songwriter with several No. 1 songs. He is also one of the funniest people in the world. The excitement in his comedy concerts cannot be described, it must be experienced.”

Mount Airy Wesleyan is located at 2063 South Main Street in Mount Airy, and the service is free and open to the community. Anyone interested in seeing Lovelace may contact the church at 336-786-7250 or via Facebook. A covered dish luncheon will follow the Homecoming service.