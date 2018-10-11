Roads already floody, more expected

Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water inches up to Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap near the North Carolina-Virginia border. - Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water pours down a ravine near Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap, close to the North Carolina-Virginia border. -

Warnings of flash flooding proved accurate as water accumulated on roadways at several locations throughout Surry County on Thursday morning.

Several locations, including Carson Creek Road, Imogene Church Road, Old Mill Road and Ramey Creek Road had water across the roadway Thursday morning, according to John Shelton, Surry County emergency services director.

“There have been issues with hydroplaning, and we’ve had a few trees down, but there are no power outages that I know of,” said Shelton. “But as saturated as the ground already is, we are going to have some trees down, so that could change.”

“We’re supposed to get a break in the rain mid-afternoon,” added Shelton. “It’s supposed to come back tonight but clear tomorrow. But we’re probably going to have some more flooding.“

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning until 2:15 p.m. Thursday and a flash flood watch until 5 a.m. Friday. Heavy rain is forecast for Thursday, with showers likely Thursday night, then mostly clear.

The Weather Service has also posted a wind advisory for Surry County until 11 a.m. Friday.

Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water inches up to Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap near the North Carolina-Virginia border. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Flooding-2.jpg Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water inches up to Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap near the North Carolina-Virginia border. Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water pours down a ravine near Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap, close to the North Carolina-Virginia border. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LowGap-Flooding.jpg Heavy rains are producing widespread flooding across the area, forcing the closure of some roads. Here, water pours down a ravine near Ramey Creek Road in Lowgap, close to the North Carolina-Virginia border.

By Bill Colvard bcolvard@MtAiryNews.com

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.

Reach Bill Colvard at 336-415-4699.