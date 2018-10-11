State Road woman killed in crash

STATE ROAD — A State Road woman was killed when her car collided with a tractor-trailer Wednesday night north of Elkin.

Patricia Wood Hemric, 55, of 187 Mount Pleasant Road, in the Surry County area of State Road, was traveling north on U.S. 21 near Donald’s Automotive when the accident occurred, reported John Shelton, director of Surry County emergency services.

According to an email from Sgt. Daniel Hall of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, witnesses reported that Hemric’s vehicle “either hydroplaned or swerved to avoid something in the road.” She then spun out of control down the road and into the path of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, which was owned by Bottomley Evergreens in Ennice, was not injured, Shelton said.

Shelton said it was raining heavily when EMS was on the scene of the crash.

The full crash report from investigating officer, Trooper Rodney Hall, was not yet available Thursday morning.

https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_breaking-news-1.jpg