2018 Hall of Fame class announced

DOBSON — Inductees for the 2018 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor have been announced.

The list includes six people selected for the Hall of Fame, which includes individuals with outstanding achievements in the field of athletics as a player, coach or administrator. Two others were tapped for the Ring of Honor, recognizing those who otherwise have made a significant impact on local sports.

Hall of Fame inductees are James Blackburn, Keri Whitehead Campbell, Scott C. Hauser, Harry Monday, Sarah Parker Stroud and Willard Lee Swift.

The Ring of Honor inductees are Jim Hemric and Ann Hollar Garner.

Among the entire group, Monday and Stroud are deceased.

All eight will be highlighted during a monument ceremony on Nov. 3 at 3 p.m. in Fisher River Park at Dobson, where their names will be unveiled on a Hall of Fame marker — joining those of others inducted previously. Through 2017, there were 82 inductees into the Hall of Fame and 34 for the Ring of Honor.

The induction ceremony will take place the same day at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Surry Community College. A reception is planned afterward.

Those chosen for the Class of 2018 were among 41 nominees for the Hall of Fame and 14 for the Ring of Honor, according to Chrystal Whitt of the Surry County Parks and Recreation Department in Dobson. It coordinates the recognition program with the help of a 14-member Hall of Fame selection committee.

“This is the best of the best,” Whitt said Wednesday of all those tapped since it began in 2006, reflecting the quality of sports programs in Surry County.

“We feel like every single person that has ever been nominated or inducted is extremely worthy,” she added.

Whitt provided a breakdown of each inductee’s accomplishments:

James Blackburn

Blackburn graduated in 1963 from Elkin High School, where he was a four-sport athlete. He was never pinned in four years of wrestling while amassing a won-loss record of 66-6. Blackburn finished second in the state during his sophomore season, with a shoulder injury preventing him from competing in the state championships as a junior.

In addition, Blackburn was named best tackler on the school’s football team. He also excelled in track and field, in the shot put and pole vaulting events, and was an acclaimed semi-pro baseball player after high school.

Keri Whitehead Campbell

Campbell had a standout tennis career at Mount Airy High School, where her record in singles competition was 73-2. She played on a doubles team with a combined record of 74-1 over four years and was a doubles state champion three years in a row. Both losses in singles play came during state competition when Campbell was a freshman.

She was the first female from Mount Airy High School to be awarded a full tennis scholarship, which came from Abilene Christian University in Texas. During all four years there, Campbell was voted the team’s most-inspirational player.

Scott C. Hauser

Hauser played baseball at North Surry High School and later at Clemson University, where he was captain of the Tigers’ 1997 team. He was part of the squad that captured the ACC championship in 1995. Hauser started on the mound in 1996 when Clemson advanced to the College World Series, and also played in the Series the previous year.

The former North Surry standout had a career pitching record at Clemson of 11-6, with an earned run average of 5.40. His later baseball involvement included playing for the Cotuit Kettleers in the Cape Cod League and the Kalamazoo Kodiaks of the Frontier Independent League.

Harry Monday

Monday played football at Mount Airy High School, where he was on the varsity squad in both eighth and ninth grade. Monday played every position, being named an all-state tackle in 1943 and an all-state fullback in 1944 — the first athlete ever achieving all-state honors at two different positions. He was on the Bears teams that played for the state championship in 1941 and 1942.

The Mount Airy gridder also was selected to play in the Shrine Bowl between North and South Carolina and excelled in baseball, being named an all-state catcher as a senior. Wallace Shelton, the Bears’ legendary coach, proclaimed Monday the best high school football player he had ever seen, and he was named the best all-around athlete in school history by the Mount Airy Times in 1957.

Sarah Parker Stroud

Stroud graduated from Elkin High in 1950, after four years as a starter on its basketball team and being named an all-conference player and to the all-tournament team of the Journal and Sentinel Northwest Tournament.

She later would compete on a Hanes Hosiery team for four years and was a Women’s AAU All-American. Stroud was part of a Hanes squad with a 102-game winning streak which captured three straight national championships. She is presently one of three main characters featured in a mural at Charlotte Hornets Arena.

Willard Lee Swift

Swift is a 1956 graduate of Mountain Park High School, where he was a two-year starter in basketball and a three-year starter in baseball. He was on a team that captured the Surry County Basketball Tournament and Yadkin Valley Tournament championships in 1956.

That same year, Smith was named to the Winston-Salem Journal and Sentinel All-Northwest Team. He played on the Appalachian State Teachers College basketball squad from 1957-60 and was its leading free throw shooter. Swift went on to coach boys and girls basketball at East Wilkes High School from 1960-66 and also was a junior varsity baseball coach there.

Ann Hollar Garner

Garner started the Special Olympics program in Surry County in 1978 and was its coordinator for 20 years, including working to get the program accredited by North Carolina Special Olympics.

She also raised money to operate the program and was elected to represent North Carolina on the Special Olympics State Board of Directors in 1989.

Jim Hemric

Hemric had a pro baseball career and coached for 21 years, including youth baseball. He also created the Elkin Blanketeers, a minor league baseball team.

