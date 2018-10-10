Mount Airy Police Reports

• A Dobson man who had been arrested on felony drug charges in Mount Airy in September is facing a new round of violations, according to city police department reports. Adam Rose, 28, of 745 Hamlin Ford Road, was charged Friday with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine, both felonies, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police investigated a civil disturbance at a location in the area of Holly Springs Church Road and U.S. 52.

Rose was out on bond from a previous arrest in the Edgewood Drive area on Sept. 25. He was released under a $10,000 unsecured bond on the latest charges and is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Nov. 14.

Also charged during the Friday incident was Justin Ronald Joyce, 30, of 111 Gilmer Miller Road in Lowgap, on violations including possession of cocaine; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer; and driving while license revoked. Joyce was jailed under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a Nov. 14 District court appearance.

• A stranded-motorist call Sunday led to Andrew Boyd Wall, 18, of 308 Danley Road, Ararat, being served with criminal summonses for charges of taking game during a closed season, no big game license and hunting without a license. The charges had been issued this summer through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Wall also was charged Sunday with having no vehicle insurance. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 25.

• David Lee Thomas, 32, of 109 Guiness Lane, was charged with resisting, obstructing or delaying a public officer after being encountered by police during a fight call on Sunset Drive on Sept. 24. During the investigation, Thomas allegedly became uncooperative and refused to leave the scene. He was released to the custody of Crystal Gery, according to police records, and slated for a Nov. 19 court appearance.

• A flashlight was stolen on Sept. 24 at Mount Airy Yamaha on Rockford Street by a known individual. No loss figure was listed.

• Sonya Kaye Sechrist, 47, of 136 Danley Road, Ararat, was served with an outstanding warrant for two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on Sept. 24. The charges had been issued on Sept. 22 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Donna Jessup Christian of Whttington Road, Pilot Mountain, listed as the complainant. Sechrist was released on a $1,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Oct. 25.