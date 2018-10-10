White Plains starts with a hello

Submitted photo Among White Plains Elementary School fifth graders who participated in Start With Hello week are, from left, front row, Taegan Easter, Kenedi Blaire Rogers, and back row, Jonah Hayden, Mia Reynolds, Corbin Trivette, Matthew Rogers, and Daisy Gonzalez-Morales. -

White Plains Elementary students recently participated in “Start With Hello” week.

Start With Hello is aimed at raising awareness and educates students on the dangers of social isolation.

“This can be an overwhelming feeling of being left out, lonely or treated like you are invisible,” the school said of the effort. “The Start With Hello program provides support in hopes of creating a culture of inclusion and connectedness. All week students participated in daily activities within their classrooms and learned about the importance of kindness.

“On Friday, Plainsmen Stars showed their support by wearing green. Remember, it’s as simple as starting with hello.“