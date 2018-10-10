College offers commercial drone class

Submitted photo A Commercial Drone Operator class will be offered at Surry Community College on Oct. 13 and 27. -

Surry Community College will be offering a Commercial Drone Operator course for students who want to learn how to operate drones and prepare to earn a certification and permit.

The class will be meet on Saturday, Oct. 13 and again on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Room J-107, Surry Community College, 630 S. Main Street, Dobson. Additional coursework will be completed online, outside of class time.

This training will prepare learners for the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS)/Drone Flight Certification. Upon completion, students will be prepared to sit for the FAA Part 107 Remote Pilot Knowledge Test and NC-DOT UAS Operator Permit.

Registration and payment of $71 required. Students may register online or use the printable registration form found at www.surry.edu/personal-enrichment to mail, walk-in, or fax registration and payment. For more information, call 336-386-3618.